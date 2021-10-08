U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.87
    +8.11 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,774.08
    +19.14 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,676.97
    +22.96 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.70
    +1.40 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    +20.10 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    +0.49 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5770
    +0.0060 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8970
    +0.2810 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,521.31
    +300.58 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,318.07
    +12.46 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.19
    +21.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
JOBS:

September jobs report disappoints, big miss on expectations

Only 194,000 jobs were added, 500,000 was expected

Choice Privileges Launches New Leisure Benefit For Military Members

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Award-Winning Loyalty Program Offers New, Exclusive Rate as Another Way to Support Our Servicemembers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is launching a new rate for military personnel, veterans, their dependents and members of government and military oriented associations, when booking leisure stays. Servicemembers can save up to 12% when booking at participating Choice-branded hotels, and the new offering builds upon the company's commitment to giving back to those that give so much to the country.

Active military and veterans can save up to 12% when booking at participating Choice-branded hotels.
Active military and veterans can save up to 12% when booking at participating Choice-branded hotels.

"With Veteran's Day just around the corner and as we head into the fall season, now is the perfect time to launch this new benefit as another way to thank our military members for their service," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "Plus, we have over 1,000 Choice-branded hotels within a 10-mile radius of U.S. military bases, making Choice an ideal option for those who serve and their families. At Choice Hotels, we're always looking for ways to express our gratitude and support to the military, whether through discounts, upgraded memberships or bonus loyalty points."

In addition to the new leisure military rate, Choice Privileges offers servicemembers the following perks:

  • Upgraded Membership: Immediately upon registration, active duty or reserve military members, retired military, and National Guard personnel will earn Lifetime Gold Elite status, which entitles members to 10% extra points on every stay and an Elite Welcome Gift upon check-in at Choice-branded hotels.

  • 2,500 Choice Privileges Points: As an extra thank you, new and existing Choice Privileges members will earn 2,500 points on their next stay after completing the military registration form.

Choice Hotels has a history of supporting servicemembers and veterans. Beginning in 2018, the company established a partnership with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Choice Hotels believes that no military family should go hungry, struggle to pay bills or risk losing their home, and has donated over $100,000 in cash and in-kind donations to Operation Homefront last year.

Named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guest can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels; for more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-privileges-launches-new-leisure-benefit-for-military-members-301395987.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Carnival Cruise Line adds more sailings in coming months, cancels others

    More ships from Carnival Cruise Line's fleet will return to service in early 2022, but not without some delays. The Doral-based subsidiary of Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) said Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Liberty will begin sailing again Jan. 13 and Feb. 11, respectively. Carnival Sunshine will restart from its home port in Charleston, South Carolina and Carnival Liberty will operate from Port Canaveral in Orlando.

  • Is American Airlines Stock A Buy As The U.S. Lifts Travel Restrictions Ahead Of The Holidays?

    Is AAL stock a good buy as the U.S. relaxes travel restrictions? Take a look at the American Airlines stock chart.

  • United Airlines plans largest domestic schedule since pandemic began

    United Airlines said Thursday that it will fly more than 3,500 daily domestic flights in December, representing 91% of its December 2019 domestic schedule as it seeks to meet an expected surge in holiday travel. The dominant carrier at San Francisco International Airport, or SFO, said it marks the carrier’s biggest domestic schedule since the pandemic began in March 2020. On Thursday, United (NASDAQ: UAL) touted the increased service it will provide to Cleveland and other Midwest cities to warmer climes, while also offering almost 70 daily flights to popular ski destinations such as a new route from Southern California’s Orange County and Aspen, Colorado.

  • U.S. airlines look for holiday boost after Delta variant interrupts recovery

    U.S. airlines are looking at the upcoming holiday season and the reopening of vital trans-Atlantic route to recover the momentum lost in the last quarter following a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. After a strong summer travel season, air-carriers had to temper their outlook last month for the quarter through September as the fast spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus slowed down new bookings and drove up cancellations. Financial services firm Raymond James conducted an analysis of the Transportation Security Administration's 7-day average passenger screening data, which showed that while the travel demand still lags the peak in late July, it has improved from the lows in mid-September.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Will Launch Its Full Fleet by April. Cruise Stocks Are Still Falling.

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line—as well as rivals Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruises—were under pressure, overshadowing the cruise operator's plans for a return to normalcy.

  • You No Longer Need a Reservation to Visit Yosemite National Park

    The temporary day-use reservation system is no longer required as of Oct. 1.

  • United Airlines plans over 3,500 domestic flights to tap holiday demand

    The U.S carrier said holiday travel flight searches on its website were up 16% compared to 2019. United said it would offer new flights to popular tourist destinations including Las Vegas from the U.S. Midwest, as well as add flights to ski destinations such as Aspen from its hub airports. U.S. Airlines are expected to benefit from both domestic and international travel demand during the holiday season, after the Biden administration reopened the country to fully-vaccinated air travelers from around the world starting November.

  • 5 Easy Ways to Get Free Hotel Rooms

    The majority of people would love to travel more, but the cost of travel often holds them back. Hotel rooms can be a major travel expense, so it pays to learn how to get free hotel rooms or secure significant discounts. Here are some of our favorite tips to get free hotel rooms for your …

  • Disney World's Top Rival Takes a Step Back

    Universal Orlando is closing Shrek 4D after nearly two decades of operation. Timing is everything in the theme park space.

  • Nearly all major airlines mandate COVID vaccines for staff

    Airline companies are urging their employees to get vaccinated or lose their job. Errol Barnett takes a look at how it could affect holiday travel.

  • Google Flights lets travelers see their carbon footprint — but can you trust it?

    A small choice like flying in a premium seat or with one airline over another can make a significant difference in terms of environmental impact, travel and conservation experts say.

  • Amazon Just Dropped a Surprise Early Holiday Sale — and It's Filled Deals on Travel Items

    Everything from Apple Airpods to Samsonite Luggage is majorly marked down.

  • Singapore, South Korea to launch Vaccinated Travel Lanes from 15 November

    Singapore and South Korea have agreed to launch Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) between the two countries, starting from 15 November.

  • As the travel red list is mostly scrapped, why booking a holiday can boost your mental health

    Having something solid to look forward to can make a huge difference. Prudence Wade finds out more.

  • United Airlines CEO Says Vaccine Mandate Wasn’t a Business Decision: Skift Exclusive

    In all the controversy over corporate Covid-19 vaccine mandates at airlines something has been lost: Whether consumers — travelers in airlines’ case — even care. Fundamentally, what matters to a carrier like United Airlines or Delta Air Lines is whether a traveler buys a ticket and flies them, hopefully repeatedly. That is their business. Of […]

  • Australia Won’t Welcome Foreign Tourists Until At Least 2022

    There are a few exceptions to Australia’s travel ban — and tourism has never been accepted as a reason to cross the border.

  • Singapore eyes quarantine-free travel with U.S. before year-end

    Singapore is working on allowing quarantine-free entry to travelers from the United States who are vaccinated against COVID-19 before the end of the year, its minister for trade and industry said on Thursday. Singapore, a travel and tourism hub, began a similar programme for travellers from Germany and Brunei last month as part of a gradual easing of its COVID-19 border controls. "We have had successful pilots of Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) with Germany and Brunei to facilitate the entry of fully vaccinated individuals into Singapore for business and leisure," said Gan Kim Yong said in a speech during a visit to Washington DC.

  • Vietnam Announces Gradual Reopening Plan for International Tourists

    "We are moving step by step, cautiously but flexibly to adapt to real situations of the pandemic."

  • Delta Air Lines Expands Again in Boston

    Two years ago, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) was expanding rapidly in Boston. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 forced it to pause that growth. However, Delta is now looking to resume its Boston growth plan, boosting capacity to record levels by next summer.

  • Another Princess cruise ship to sail out of Port of Los Angeles

    Every time a cruise ship calls in Los Angeles, it pumps $1 million into the local economy, officials said.