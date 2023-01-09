U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

ChoiceOne Bank Welcomes David Huisman Promotes Josh Hucul, Jamie Sheffer, Britney Herrygers

·4 min read

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne") is pleased to welcome David Huisman, Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer, and announce the promotions of Josh Hucul, Vice President, Lending Technology, Jamie Sheffer, Assistant Vice President, BSA AML Investigator and Britney Herrygers, Branch Manager, North Muskegon Branch Office.

"We are pleased to welcome David to our Commercial Lending team," said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes. "As we open our Holland Loan Office, David along with Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer Craig Oosterhouse will oversee our commercial banking relationships with the businesses, builders, real estate developers, and nonprofits in the area. We are also pleased to announce the promotions of Josh, Jamie and Britney. Their insight into our bank operations including innovative lending technology, commercial credit, bank security, and branch administration will complement our continued expansion in Michigan."

David Huisman - Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer joins ChoiceOne with over 25 years of commercial banking experience in Ottawa and Allegan Counties developing long-term relationships with businesses, developers, and nonprofit organizations. Huisman will work out of the newly opened Holland Loan office located at 151 Central Avenue in Holland.

Active in his community, Huisman is a Foundation Board member for Holland Christian Schools and serves on its Finance Committee. He also serves on the Finance Committees for Community Action House and Gateway Mission. He previously served on the Community Action House, Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2016, and the Holland Christian Schools, Board of Trustees from 2013 to 2019.

Huisman has a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Calvin University, Grand Rapids. He and his wife Melanie reside in Holland with their family.

Josh Hucul – Vice President, Lending Technology joined ChoiceOne Bank in 2012 as a Commercial Credit Analyst. He was promoted to Vice President, Credit Manager in 2013, and Vice President, Senior Credit Manager in 2021. Hucul has led the development of ChoiceOne's proprietary commercial lending platform branded Dynamo – Lending in Motion and will now be expanding within that role as well as into other lending areas of the Bank. Prior to joining ChoiceOne, Hucul spent four years at a community bank working within commercial credit.

A graduate of Saginaw Valley State University in University Center, Hucul has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. Hucul is also a graduate of the Michigan Bankers Association Perry School of Banking, earned the Risk Management Association's Credit Risk Certified (CRC) credentials and will complete the Graduate School of Banking program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2023.

Active in his community and profession, Hucul is a Board Member of the Ottawa County Agricultural Preservation Board, former Board Member of the Risk Management Association, West Michigan Chapter and the Midland County Planning Commission. He is also a former volunteer for the Humane Society of Midland County.

Jamie Sheffer - Assistant Vice President, BSA AML Investigator joined ChoiceOne as Assistant Vice President, Manager of the North Muskegon Branch Office in 1998. With over 25 years in branch administration, Sheffer has now moved into her new position as Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering Investigator within the Bank's Risk Management Department. Sheffer's career in branch administration included training, deposit operations, and management.

Sheffer has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Grand Valley State University, Allendale, and an Associate of Arts from Muskegon Community College. Active in her community, Sheffer's community involvement includes working with the Kids Food Basket, Parties in the Park, Pound Buddies, and Reeths-Puffer Schools located in Muskegon.

Britney Herrygers - Branch Manager, North Muskegon Branch Office joined ChoiceOne in 2018 as a Teller and progressed to Universal Banker in 2021. In her new position, she will continue to provide superior service and quality advice to her customers and coworkers. As native of the greater Muskegon area for the past 25 years, Herrygers is a graduate of Orchard View High School.

About ChoiceOne 

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank, named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek for three consecutive years, operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, and Macomb counties. ChoiceOne is an approximately $2.4 billion-asset bank holding company making it the 10th largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choiceone-bank-welcomes-david-huisman-promotes-josh-hucul-jamie-sheffer-britney-herrygers-301716825.html

SOURCE ChoiceOne Bank

