Los Angeles, USA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Insight: Therapeutic analysis of 70+ pipeline therapies and 70+ pharmaceutical companies
Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline is majorly witnessing TAS-120, AG-120, E7090, and E7090 as the most anticipating therapies.
DelveInsight’s ‘Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Pipeline Insights’ report provides a comprehensive portfolio of pipeline therapies and key pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the domain.
The report lays down complete information on the drug profiles, stages of their clinical development, MoA, RoA, molecule type, and drug delivery platform. Besides, the report proffers a view on
Some of the crucial takeaways from the Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline report:
The Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline comprises TT-00420 (TransThera Biosciences), and STP-705 (Sirnaomics) in Phase I clinical stage of development, while CX-4945 (Senhwa Biosciences) and MIV-818 (Medivir) are in Phase I/II stage.
In mid-stage of development of Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline therapies comprises HMPL-453 (Hutchison Medipharma) and E7090 (Eisai) are in Phase II with Bintrafusp alfa (EMD Serono) in Phase II/III stage of clinical trials.
AG-120 (Agios Pharmaceuticals) and TAS-120 (Taiho Oncology) are in the late-stage of Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline.
Key companies dedicated to advance the Cholangiocarcinoma drug pipeline are: Medivir, Hutchison Medipharma, Agios Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Biosciences, Senhwa Biosciences, Eisai, EMD Serono, Taiho Oncology, Sirnaomics, RedHill Biopharma, MacroGenics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Sirtex Medical, Delcath Systems Inc. Innovent Biologics, PCI Biotech AS, Basilea Pharmaceutica, QED Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Toray Industries, Bold Therapeutics and several others.
On March 1, 2021, Agios Pharmaceuticals submitted a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Ivosidenib tablets (AG-120) as a potential treatment for patients with previously treated isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) mutated cholangiocarcinoma.
In May 2020, Bold Therapeutics entered into an option agreement with an Hana Pharm Co Ltd for exclusive rights to BOLD 100 in South Korea. Under the terms of the agreement, Bold Therapeutics and Hana Pharm will collaborate for a planned phase Ib/IIa adaptive trial in gastric, pancreatic, colorectal and bile duct (cholangiocarinoma) cancer.
Cholangiocarcinoma is cancer that arises from the cells lining the bile duct, a drainage system for the bile that is produced by the liver. This condition, also known as bile duct cancer, is an uncommon form of cancer that occurs mostly in people older than age 50, though it can occur at any age. Cholangiocarcinomas are part of the family of tumors known as adenocarcinomas, which originate in glandular tissue. Less commonly, they’re squamous cell carcinomas, which develop in the squamous cells that line the digestive tract.
Cholangiocarcinoma Drug Profiles
HMPL-453: Hutchison Medipharma Limited
HMPL‑453 is a novel, highly selective, and potent small-molecule inhibitor that targets FGFR 1, 2, and 3. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) is investigating the therapy in the Phase II stage of development in patients with advanced intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (“IHCC”) (NCT04353375).
Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment
By Product Type
Mono
Combination
By Stage
Discovery
Pre-clinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Pre-registration
By Route of Administration
Oral
Intravenous
Inhalation
Subcutaneous
Infusion
Intradermal
Intramuscular
Intranasal
Parenteral
Topical
By Molecule Type
Gene therapy
Small molecules
Stem cell therapy
Gene therapies
Vaccines
Polymers
Peptides
Monoclonal antibodies
By Mechanism of Action
Immunomodulatory
DNA synthesis inhibitors
Type 1, 2, 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist
Isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 inhibitors
Sphingosine kinase inhibitors
Casein kinase II inhibitors
Type 1, 2, 3, 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists
Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors; RNA interference; Transforming growth factor beta1 inhibitors
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Natural killer cell stimulants; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors
Aurora kinase A inhibitors; Aurora kinase B inhibitors; Receptor protein-tyrosine kinase antagonists
By Targets
Protease
Immunomodulatory
Multiple kinases
By Stage and Molecule Type
By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type
Key Pipeline Therapies
Pipeline Therapy
Company
Phase
MoA
RoA
MIV-818
Medivir
I/II
DNA synthesis inhibitors
Oral
HMPL-453
Hutchison Medipharma
II
Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists
Oral
BOLD-100
Bold Therapeutics
I
Apoptosis stimulants; DNA inhibitors; Molecular chaperone GRP78 protein inhibitors
Intravenous
TT-00420
TransThera Biosciences
I
Aurora kinase A inhibitors; Aurora kinase B inhibitors; Receptor protein-tyrosine kinase antagonists
Oral
CX-4945
Senhwa Biosciences
I/II
Casein kinase II inhibitors
Intravenous
E7090
Eisai
II
Type 1, 2, 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist
Oral
Bintrafusp alfa
EMD Serono
II/III
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Natural killer cell stimulants; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; Transforming growth factor-beta inhibitors
Intravenous
TAS-120
Taiho Oncology
III
Type 1, 2, 3, 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists
Oral
STP-705
Sirnaomics
I
Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors; RNA interference; Transforming growth factor beta1 inhibitors
Intratumoral
ABC294640
RedHill Biopharma
II
Sphingosine kinase inhibitors
Oral
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Medivir, Hutchison Medipharma, Agios Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Biosciences, Senhwa Biosciences, Eisai, EMD Serono, Taiho Oncology, Sirnaomics, RedHill Biopharma, MacroGenics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Sirtex Medical, Delcath Systems Inc. Innovent Biologics, PCI Biotech AS, Basilea Pharmaceutica, QED Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Toray Industries, Bold Therapeutics, and others.
Key Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies: MIV-818, HMPL-453, BOLD-100, TT-00420, CX-4945, E7090, Bintrafusp alfa, TAS-120, STP-705, ABC294640, among several others.
Key Questions Answered
What are the current options for Cholangiocarcinoma treatment?
How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of CCA?
What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?
How many Cholangiocarcinoma emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of CCA?
Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?
What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the CCA market?
Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?
What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of CCA?
What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing CCA therapies?
What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA)?
Table of Contents
1
Introduction
2
Executive Summary
3
Cholangiocarcinoma Overview
4
CCA Pipeline Pipeline Therapeutics
5
Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
6
CCA – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7
In-depth Commercial Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Assessment
8
Cholangiocarcinoma Collaboration Deals
9
Late Stage CCA Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
10
Mid-Stage Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Products (Phase II)
11
Early-Stage Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Products (Phase I)
12
Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage CCA Pipeline Products
13
Inactive CCA Pipeline Products
14
CCA Inactive Products
15
Cholangiocarcinoma Discontinued Products
16
Cholangiocarcinoma Dormant Products
17
Cholangiocarcinoma Key Companies
18
CCA Key Product Profiles
20
Cholangiocarcinoma Unmet Needs
21
CCA Market Drivers and Barriers
22
CCA Future Perspectives
23
Cholangiocarcinoma Analyst Views
24
Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Report Methodology
25
Appendix
