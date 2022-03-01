U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,863.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,210.25
    -17.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.90
    +4.40 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.69
    +0.97 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.50
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3417
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0920
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,097.79
    +5,346.90 (+14.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.24
    +109.51 (+12.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,838.14
    +311.32 (+1.17%)
     

Cholesterol and Healthcare Expert, Dr Michael Richman, is the featured Health Advisor for The Dennis Prager Show on KRLA 870 AM [The Answer] Radio on Thursday, March 3 at 11:00 AM PST

·2 min read

A regular guest on The Dennis Prager Show, Dr. Richman will discuss a variety of hot topics in health, including debunking common medical myths and sharing the latest, cutting edge research findings on heart health for men and women.

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael Richman returns to The Dennis Prager Show on KRLA 870 AM [The Answer] Radio on Thursday, March 3rd at 11:00 AM PST, to talk about what kind of doctors we are training for the future, how medicine has changed and what the future holds, and why the mortality rate from cardiovascular disease has plateaued over the past decade.

As a cardiovascular surgeon, Dr. Richman brings a broad perspective to the Dennis Prager Show. Having performed everything from open heart surgery to offering simple blood tests, Dr. Richman knows what's best for your health. Colleagues consider Dr. Richman an outstanding patient advocate; someone who fights for what's right and "goes to the mat for his patients". Known in the heart health community for his straight-forward, "Zero B.S." approach to medicine, he offers advice for you and your loved ones regarding the complex medical topics covered by the news.

Michael F. Richman, MD, MMM, FACS, FCCP is a is a double board-certified cardiothoracic and general surgeon, lipid specialist, and is the Co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer of PaladinMDs, as well as the founder of The Center for Cholesterol Management and the Elite Laser Vein Centers in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, California. Dr. Richman was the cholesterol expert for WebMD and has made several national and local television appearances on heart health. He is internationally recognized in the lipid community and is the co-author of literature that teaches physicians how to diagnose and treat complex cholesterol cases.
www.paladinmds.com

Dennis Prager is one of America's most respected radio talk show hosts. He has been broadcasting on radio in Los Angeles since 1982. His popular show became nationally syndicated in 1999 and airs live, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to Noon (Pacific Time) from his home station, KRLA.
www.dennisprager.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cholesterol-and-healthcare-expert-dr-michael-richman-is-the-featured-health-advisor-for-the-dennis-prager-show-on-krla-870-am-the-answer-radio-on-thursday-march-3-at-1100-am-pst-301492370.html

SOURCE PaladinMDs

Recommended Stories

  • Intellia Therapeutics Crashes As Patent Decision Clouds CRISPR Gene-Editing Test

    Intellia successfully lowered a problematic protein in patients with a liver disease on Monday, but NTLA stock fell on a patent decision.

  • Tonix Pharma Inks Research Pact For Oxytocin In Eating Disorder

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) has entered into a sponsored research agreement with Inserm Transfert and Aix-Marseille Université to study oxytocin in the genetically engineered mouse model of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). PWS is a rare genetic disorder that causes distinct but related pathological eating disorders in adults and newborns. "Tonix is excited to enter into this new research collaboration, which we hope will expand our understanding of oxytocin's potential to treat

  • Amazon teams up with Teladoc to bring voice-activated health service to Alexa

    If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon (AMZN) and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health (TDOC) are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices.

  • FDA approves CTI BioPharma's bone marrow cancer drug

    The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK inhibitors, and will compete with Incyte Corp's Jakafi and Bristol Myers' Inrebic, which were approved in 2011 and 2019 respectively for treating Myelofibrosis. Myelofibrosis causes extensive scarring in the bone marrow and disrupts the body's production of blood cells, causing low platelet count, anemia, weakness, fatigue and often swelling of the liver and spleen.

  • Factbox-China's mRNA COVID vaccine candidates

    China has spent over a year developing Pfizer-type COVID-19 vaccines that may even help it pivot from stringent "zero-COVID" restrictions, but a changed market and the Omicron variant have muddied prospects before efficacy data has even been published. Two foreign COVID-19 vaccines using the novel mRNA technology, one from U.S. Biotech Moderna Inc and the other from U.S.-German duo Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, showed better efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases than the most-used Chinese shots based on other technologies in pre-Omicron clinical trials. Below are the major mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates in China.

  • 5 Healthy Reasons to Crave More Cauliflower—Plus Flavor-Packed Recipes for Any Night of the Week

    As if we didn’t love cauliflower enough already.

  • Hong Kong lockdown possible as COVID-19 cases climb

    Hong Kong health authorities are not ruling out instituting another COVID-19 lockdown as cases in the city reach new records and mortuaries hit capacity."We are still discussing, from the perspective of public health, how to make the best use of universal testing. We must reduce the flow of people to a certain extent ... and citizens should not go out," Hong Kong Health Minister Sophia Chan said, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday."We...

  • Queen Latifah Opened Up About Being a Caregiver for Her Late Mother: ‘I Would Just Want to Fall Apart’

    Queen Latifah was her mom’s caregiver when she fell ill with Scleroderma-associated Interstitial Lung Disease. “I would just want to fall apart,” she said.

  • This Is the Most Dangerous Activity You Can Do on a Cruise, Experts Say

    Frequent cruisers often cite what they view as the relative ease and safety of the travel style among the top reasons for choosing to vacation at sea. But although cruise ships are regulated with rigorous safety protocols and outfitted with resources and equipment meant for the protection of voyagers, there are some activities that nevertheless prove especially risky for cruise ship passengers. And perhaps most concerning, experts say, the biggest risks tend to lurk in innocuous-seeming activiti

  • Alexa, I Want to Talk to a Doctor

    Amazon and Teladoc offer voice-activated virtual care

  • The Senate Just Failed to Pass an Abortion Rights Bill. Here's Why That's Not All Bad For Democrats

    A proposal to protect abortion access nationwide failed when it faced a procedural vote in the Senate on Monday. The final vote was 46-48 against the bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), meaning Democrats could not open debate on the legislation. The bill had not been expected to advance in the closely divided Senate—but as the Supreme Court weighs a case that could unravel abortion rights in the U.S., Democratic leaders are hoping to leverage the vote as a key messaging tool as they head into this year’s midterm elections.

  • Mother writes brutally honest obituary for son who died of drug overdose

    ‘Silence would mean Hunter’s death was in vain, but if one person’s life is saved by his story, we would tell it a million more times,’ writes Christy Couvillier

  • Virus Experts Say Most People Catch Omicron This Way Now

    COVID-19 cases are declining as last month's Omicron wave recedes, and mask mandates are being relaxed almost everywhere. But experts say it's still important to try and avoid catching the virus for two main reasons: Even if you have only mild symptoms (or none at all), you can spread COVID to a person who's at risk of severe illness; and even mild illness can result in a debilitating case of "long COVID" (although vaccination is believed to reduce that risk). To protect yourself and others, exp

  • Alexandra Daddario (And Her Incredibly Toned Legs) Stunned At The SAG Awards

    Alexandra Daddario's legs are legit sculpted as she rocks a gown with a super-high slit at the SAG Awards. Her fitness secret? Hot yoga and strength training.

  • U.S. daily COVID case numbers return to pre-omicron levels, and New York is set to drop face-mask requirements for students

    The U.S. tally of daily cases of COVID-19 has returned to levels seen before the highly infectious omicron strain was discovered in November, helping to lower hospitalizations, the number of patients in intensive-care units and the daily death toll.

  • Celebrity Trainer Magnus Lygdback Shared His Daily Diet and Workout Routine

    Magnus Lygdback, the trainer and nutritionist behind Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot's superhero transformations breaks down how he eats and trains on an average day.

  • Amgen's Tezspire Reduces Annualized Exacerbation Rate In Severe Asthma Patients

    Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) shared results from a pooled post-hoc analysis of the NAVIGATOR Phase 3 and PATHWAY Phase 2b trials of Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko) in broad asthma patient population. Tezspire is indicated for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. In the pooled analysis, Tezspire, when added to standard of care (SoC), reduced asthma exacerbations in patients, irrespective of baseline blood eosinophil counts, demonstra

  • CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski’s infant daughter died of a rare brain cancer. Here’s how he’s trying to improve the odds for other families.

    CNN journalist Andrew Kaczynski and his wife Rachel Louise Ensign, a Wall Street Journal reporter, have faced the unimaginable as parents. Their baby Francesca, whom they lovingly call Beans, was diagnosed with an “extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor,” known as an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (or ATRT), in September 2020. ATRT represents only 1 to 2 percent of childhood brain tumors and usually appears by 3 years old, according to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Their daughter’s “shocking” diagnosis launched Kaczynski and Ensign into the world of rare pediatric cancers. “Our daughter was totally fine, totally normal,” Kaczynski tells Yahoo Life. “One day, her eyes weren't focusing and she was vomiting and couldn't stop. So we took her to the ER and they did a scan and they said, ‘There's a mass in your daughter's brain.” After receiving the devastating diagnosis, Kaczynski and Ensign knew they had no time to waste. “You really just have to jump right into it,” he says, from investigating hospitals that specialize in treating their daughter’s rare pediatric cancer to gathering and sending out medical records and making appointments for consultations — all while knowing the clock is ticking down. “You have to do this all within a week because… you're dealing with these rare and aggressive brain cancers,” he says. “You have to figure out a treatment plan just because of how quickly these sorts of tumors are growing.” While caught up in this whirlwind, “you almost don't have time to even process it,” Kaczynski says. “You go from having a perfectly healthy, happy child to having to accept the fact that your child might die.”

  • Pandemic fears are fading along with omicron: AP-NORC poll

    Omicron is fading away, and so are Americans' worries about COVID-19. As coronavirus pandemic case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet, fewer people now than in January say they are concerned that they will be infected after the rise and fall of the wildly contagious virus variant, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 24% say they are “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or a family member contracting COVID-19, down from 36% in both December and January, when omicron caused a massive spike in infections and taxed public health systems.

  • Looking for (another) miracle: Hudson woman hopes to find new kidney donor

    Gail Weisberg miraculously found a kidney donor last summer in a Target parking lot, thanks to a sign on her car window. But now she needs another donor.