Choline Bitartrate Market to Garner $736.2 Million, Globally, By 2031 at 6.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increase in demand for infant formula and fortified food & beverages, and various health benefits associated with choline bitartrate are the major factors that propel the growth of the global choline bitartrate market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Choline bitartrate Market by Type (DL, D, L), by Application (Pharmaceutical and Nutritional Supplement, Food and beverage, Baby Food, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global choline bitartrate industry was estimated at $410.2 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $736.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in demand for infant formula and fortified food & beverages and various health benefits associated with choline bitartrate are the major factors that propel the growth of the global choline bitartrate market. On the other hand, surge in inclination toward natural food products along with stringent regulations directed toward manufacturing infant formula impedes the growth to some extent. However, rise in inclination toward preventive health care is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17391

Covid-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic increased the demand for choline bitartrate from a wide range of end-use sectors, including pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, baby food, and animal feed. This, in turn, has had a positive impact on the global choline bitartrate market.

  • Sales of dietary supplements advertised for immune health experienced a steep incline since many individuals believed that these items might provide the much-required protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The L segment to dominate by 2031-

By product, the L segment contributed to the major share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global choline bitartrate market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is due to developments in the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industry worldwide.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Choline Bitartrate Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17391?reqfor=covid

The pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement segment to maintain the lion's share-

By application, the pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement segment accounted for the major share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global choline bitartrate market. The others segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is because the other segments include feed additives and personal care & cosmetics. Choline bitartrate is a B vitamin family member, that aids in the synthesis of cell membranes and aids in the maintenance of adequate levels of B vitamins that aid in the creation of collagen and elastin in the skin.

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, the market across North America had the lion's share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global choline bitartrate market. This is attributed to increase in disposable incomes, innovations in new products, and high birth rate across the province. Asia-Pacific, however, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% by 2031, owing to the increasing demand for baby food and newborn formula across the region.

Key players in the industry-

  • Celtic Chemicals Ltd.

  • Cepham Life Sciences

  • Glentham Life Sciences Ltd.

  • MP Biomedicals; Balchem Inc.

  • Nutragreenlife Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • NutriScience Innovations, LLC

  • Fengchen Group Co. Ltd.

  • TOKYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

  • Puyer Group

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/choline-bitartrate-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Cooling Fabrics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Calcium Tartrate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Asia Pacific Choline Chloride Market: Asia Pacific Opportunities and Forecasts, 2022-2029

Chlorine Dioxide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choline-bitartrate-market-to-garner-736-2-million-globally-by-2031-at-6-1-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301584628.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

