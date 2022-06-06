U.S. markets closed

Choline Bitartrate Market Surpass USD 690 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·5 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Choline Bitartrate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2022– 2030”.

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Choline Bitartrate Market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 6% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 690million by 2030.

Choline is a necessary nutrient found in animals and plants that can also be obtained as a dietary supplement. It is a rich source of nutrients and a precursor to acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that is essential for memory-related neurological function. It is also known as choline bitartrate, choline citrate, and choline chloride. Choline bitartrate is an organic compound formed by the combination of choline and tartaric acid salt. Choline bitartrate facilitates the inhibition of both human and animal liver enlargement. Additionally, it is an essential nutrient ingredient that is also used as a supplement in humans. It is important in the treatment of mental health disorders, anxiety, and a few other essential functions. It can help to cell proliferation and differentiation, as well as cell membrane signaling in humans, which aids in the prevention of chronic diseases, depression, age-related memory problems, and heart problems. Choline bitartrate is in high demand as a growth inhibitor in the poultry and fish feed industries.

Request for a sample of this premium research report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2915

Report Coverage

Market

Choline Bitartrate Market

Market Size 2021

US$ 406 Mn

Market Forecast 2028

US$ 694 Mn

CAGR

6.2% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Balchem Inc, Cepham Life Sciences, Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC, Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd, Alfa Aesar, AK Scientific Inc., Arochem Industries, Jinan Pengbo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Finetech Industry Limited, NutriScience Innovations, LLC, Glentham Life Sciences Limited, and TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Choline Bitartrate Market Growth Aspects

Choline bitartrate has a high nutritional value and helps to improve overall health. Furthermore, rising health consciousness and consumer awareness of healthy nutritional products are driving demand for the market during the forecasting period. During the COVID 19 pandemic, production plants and factories were forced to close, hampering choline bitartrate market production facilities significantly. On the other hand, Pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, and food and beverages were deemed essential resources, with production continuing as a precautionary measure during epidemics. This factor raises the prospect of overall market growth.

Furthermore, the rising acceptance of choline bitartrate in dietary supplements, infant formula, and fortified food and beverage industries are supposed to drive choline bitartrate market demand. Rising nutrition awareness and a stronger reliance on preventive medicine will drive demand for choline bitartrate in the coming decades. Besides that, the growing consumer preference for natural ingredients is impeding the market growth.

Increasing demand for infant formulations is expected to drive market demand

Infant formula contains a variety of nutrients, including fats, vitamins, proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, and others, that are fed to newborns to aid in their overall developmental process. Although doctors recommend preferential breastfeeding for newborns under six months old, infant formula could be used as a substitute because it contains similar nutrient content. The rise in the number of mothers working from offices is the primary driver of the market. Moreover, an increase in the middle-class population, changes in lifestyle, an increase in disposable income in developing countries such as India, Japan, and Indonesia, as well as increasing prevalence of the high nutritive value of infant formula, drive market growth.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2915

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global choline bitartrate market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for choline bitartrate during the forecast period. Increased female workforce participation, increased disposable income, a hectic lifestyle, and rising living standards in countries such as India, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, and South Korea drive growth in the region's choline bitartrate market. During the forecasted timeframe, China is expected to dominate the market in terms of both revenue and volume, accounting for the majority of the Asia-Pacific region's share. Furthermore, the increased demand for various nutritional supplements, juice drinks, and other food and beverages among athletes fueled the growth of the Asia-Pacific choline bitartrate market. Similarly, the rising incidence of chronic diseases necessitates the use of nutraceuticals and other essential nutritional supplements, which drives regional market expansion. Additionally, cohesive government strategies to support personalized nutrition consumption, rising expendable income, and rising demand for nutritional supplements are some of the other factors driving the Asia-Pacific market's growth.

Market Segmentation

The global choline bitartrate market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, and application. Based on the type, the market is divided into DL-type, L-type, and D-type. Based on application, the market split into pharmaceutical & nutritional supplement, baby food, food & beverage, and others.

Browse Industry Specific Reports:

The carboxymethyl cellulose market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 2,318.5 Mn by 2027.

The global specialty fuel additives market is anticipated to reach market size of around US$ 11,300 Mn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 – 2027.

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2915

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com

Official Pres Release: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases/cholinebitartrate-Market


