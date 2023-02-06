U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,128.00
    -19.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,833.00
    -129.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,553.50
    -70.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.30
    -11.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.80
    +0.41 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.00
    +15.40 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    +0.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    +0.58 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8680
    +0.7180 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,873.16
    -542.19 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.78
    -11.07 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,853.09
    -48.71 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Chong Kun Dang Pharm Licenses Synaffix ADC Technology, Adds Novel ADC Candidate to Oncology Pipeline

·3 min read

  • Synaffix to provide access to proprietary Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) technologies

  • Single-target license with upfront and milestone payments plus royalties

  • First Synaffix partnership announced with a Korean company

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V., a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, and Chong Kun Dang Pharm (CKD), a global pharmaceutical company based in South Korea, today announce that they have entered a licensing agreement.

The agreement provides CKD a license for global, target-specific rights to Synaffix's proprietary ADC technology, adding a new ADC drug candidate to CKD's pipeline. CKD will have access to Synaffix's ADC technologies, comprising GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and an undisclosed linker-payload from the toxSYN™ platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Synaffix has received an upfront payment and is eligible to receive further milestone payments plus royalties on commercial sales. CKD will be responsible for the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the ADCs. Synaffix will be responsible for the manufacturing of components that are specifically related to its proprietary technologies.

Peter van de Sande, Chief Executive Officer of Synaffix, said: "Scientific rigor and a growing body of promising underlying data have led us to this exciting moment where we can bring a new ADC into the development pipeline of CKD Pharm.  We value the strong experience of the CKD team within the oncology space and look forward to building on this further as we continue our close and long-standing collaboration aimed at bringing this promising new drug candidate to patients in need."

Young-Joo, Kim, Chief Executive Officer of CKD Pharm said: "By combining our existing oncology expertise and related technologies with the ADC platform of Synaffix, we have been able to efficiently establish a novel ADC candidate for CKD's pipeline. CKD's work is deeply rooted in oncology, and we are committed to improving the quality of life for patients by developing highly targeted novel drugs for the treatment of cancer."

RM Global Partners LLC and DLA Piper LLP (US) acted as CKD's advisors for this transaction.

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio, Kyowa Kirin, Genmab, Macrogenics and Emergence Therapeutics.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.

For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.

About CKD Pharm

Chong Kun Dang (CKD) Pharmaceutical Corp. is a South Korea-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company established in 1941. As one of the leading pharmaceutical companies listed on the Korean Stock Exchange (KOSPI), CKD has the capacity to research and develop pharmaceutical products in broad areas: New Chemical Entity (NCE) and Biologics with a focus on oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, immune diseases.

CKD's R&D Investment and efforts are accelerating the development of new drugs, and these efforts are expanding the pipeline for the focused disease areas. Currently, bispecific antibody for NSCLC treatment, small molecules for CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth) and dyslipidemia treatment, etc. are under clinical development.

For more information, please visit the website at

www.ckdpharm.com/en/home.

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix' proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™ technologies.  These technologies are aimed at enabling best-in-class ADCs from any antibody, with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

GlycoConnect™ is a clinical-stage conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats. HydraSpace™ is a clinical-stage compact and highly polar spacer technology that is designed to further enhance therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. toxSYN™ is a linker-payload platform that spans key, validated MOAs for ADC product development, including SYNtecan E™ and SYNeamicin G™, among other linker-payloads.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chong-kun-dang-pharm-licenses-synaffix-adc-technology-adds-novel-adc-candidate-to-oncology-pipeline-301738575.html

SOURCE Synaffix

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Soared 77% in January

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rocketed 77.4% higher in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise software provider is seeing increased enthusiasm from investors due to the hype around the new AI chatbots released by companies like Open AI. The company also just announced a partnership to integrate AI language models from companies like Open AI and Google into C3.ai's software applications, which investors took as a positive sign for the stock.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The first step to successful investing is to know your target companies inside and out. Then you can take advantage of opportunities others might miss.

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’? Nasdaq jumped more than 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index.

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Adani Crisis: How a Short Seller Wiped Out Billions in Wealth From One of India’s Richest Men

    Gautam Adani an Indian businessman, is one of the richest people in the world. Here is what you need to know about the Adani saga. There are seven India-listed companies bearing the Adani name, including firms in power transmission, green energy and port operation.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Nio Stock vs. BYD Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) and BYD (OTC: BYDD.F)(OTC: BYDDY) are catching a powerful tailwind from growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. This video will answer which EV stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management

    Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call.

  • 12 Safe Stocks to Buy For Long-Term

    In this article, we take a look at 12 safe stocks to buy for the long-term according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of safe stocks and go directly to read 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Even if there are many indications that the macro environment will remain […]

  • Stocks, Futures Fall on Fed Outlook; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and US equity futures retreated as an unexpectedly strong US jobs report raised the prospect of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Concern over US-China geopolitical tensions also weighed on sentiment.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds on Turkey-Syria BorderUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing Retal

  • The Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch: U.S.-China Tensions Deflate Chinese Stocks

    Chinese stocks have rebounded as easing Covid curbs revive economic hopes, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. E-commerce, solar and EV stocks are among the 5 best.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • 11 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best CBD stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry in 2022 had mixed results. While some new markets experienced significant growth, sales in many established markets decreased, slowing or even […]

  • Capital Allocation Trends At NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Aren't Ideal

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...

  • The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    These three stocks have strong long-term prospects, sustainable cash flows, and reasonable valuations.

  • Why Meta Platforms Jumped 23.8% in January

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) jumped 23.8% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The social media company has been in the limelight since joining a slew of big tech companies in announcing widespread layoffs amounting to 13% of its workforce back in November. There were several reasons for investors to feel more optimistic last month.

  • 5 Stock Picks for Total Yield, Offering Value and Growth

    Wells Fargo, Bristol Myers, Darden Restaurants, Webster Financial and Prudential Financial are balanced in returning capital through dividends and buybacks.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect time to go shopping for game-changing businesses trading at a discount.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While investors are in the trenches of a volatile stock market right now, that doesn't mean things will stay this way forever. Bear market periods are inevitable and have come and gone throughout the history of the stock market. Regardless of when the road ahead finally smooths out for investors, those who continued to snap up shares of wonderful companies at bargain prices can be well positioned for a future market recovery.