Chongqing to Build World-class ICV and NEV Industry Cluster in 2030

·2 min read

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing:

On September 8, the Chongqing Municipal People's Government announced new plans to build a world-class industrial cluster for intelligent connected vehicles (ICV) and new energy vehicles (NEV).

In three years, Chongqing's ICV and NEV output will account for more than 10% of China's output, according to Zhou Qing, Deputy Secretary of Chongqing Municipal People's Government. In 2030, Chongqing expects to nurture one to two globally renowned intelligent connected vehicles and new energy vehicle brands.

According to Zhou, Chongqing took several steps to achieve this goal, including developing intelligent connected technologies, improving the city's auto parts supply chain system, and expanding smart infrastructure.

Zhou Bo, director of the investment Promotion Bureau of the city, said they should focus on batteries, electric control, intelligent driving, intelligent cockpit, Internet of vehicles, lightweight materials, and other directions to attract critical investments.

Chongqing serves as one of the critical auto manufacturing bases in China. Changan Auto is the city's auto industry leader, and traditional auto giants like Changcheng and SAIC also produce vehicles here.

The press conference also gave the annual report on Chongqing's auto industry development in 2021. This year, the report emphasized the development of the intelligent connected vehicle and NEVs field.

In the field of NEVs, AVATR, which Changan, CATL, and Huawei co-founded, is the newest challenger among local NEV enterprises that are joining the NEVs market competition. Moreover, Seres AITO, Ford Mustang, Geely Polestar, and Li Auto announced recently that they would set up their third factory in Chongqing.

Chongqing has introduced several battery producers with high potential in this field since batteries are recognized as the most significant part of electric vehicles.

FinDreams Battery, a subsidiary of the Chinese manufacturing company BYD located in the Bishan District of Chongqing, produced the "blade battery," a unique lithium iron phosphate battery with a thin body in battery packs. The blade batteries are less likely to catch fire after being penetrated and can store more power.

Among all the regions of Chongqing, Liangjiang New Area and Chongqing High-Tech Zone will have the most responsibilities. Li Jie, Deputy Director of Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee, said that Liangjiang New Area would lay out more policies to encourage local auto manufacturers to develop high-end models. As the heart of Chongqing's electronic industry, the Chongqing High-Tech Zone will dedicate itself to developing intelligent connected technologies and operations.

Click the link to watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJwYAK0DxIM

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chongqing-to-build-world-class-icv-and-nev-industry-cluster-in-2030-301621052.html

SOURCE iChongqing

