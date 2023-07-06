Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad (KLSE:CHOOBEE) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To MYR0.025

Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad (KLSE:CHOOBEE) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to MYR0.025 on the 3rd of August. This means the annual payment is 2.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Even though Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 17.7% if recent trends continue. We like to see the company moving towards profitability, but this probably won't be enough for it to post positive net income this year. The positive free cash flows give us some comfort, however, that the dividend could continue to be sustained.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0278 total annually to MYR0.025. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.1% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. Even though the company isn't making a profit, strong earnings growth could turn that around in the near future. If the company can become profitable soon, continuing on this trajectory would bode well for the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

