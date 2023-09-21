Choose the champions of vegan and gluten-free dining! Vote now on USA TODAY 10Best

Whether the aim is to eat healthier or avoid certain foods due to intolerance or allergies, more and more people in the U.S. are going gluten-free and vegan each year. Once upon a time, eliminating gluten or animal products from your diet meant severe restrictions on what you could eat, with things like cheese, pizza, pasta, beer, and sweets all but off the table.

Today, thanks to a growing understanding of what it means to be vegan or gluten-free and a new wave of gluten-free and vegan menus and products, these restrictions are a thing of the past. To find the best vegan and gluten-free food and restaurants, USA TODAY 10Best asked an expert panel to nominate their top picks across nine categories, from cider to gluten-free bakeries to vegan cheese.

Versatile and tasty, cider is made from fermented apples, imbuing it with a sweet and fruity flavor. And that flavor can be enhanced with the addition of hops, spices, and fruits, totally transforming the taste. As an added bonus, cider is almost always naturally gluten-free.

From the dry to the sweet and the high ABV to the crushable, these 20 ciders have been selected by an expert panel as the best in the country for their unique and delicious flavor profiles. Which cider would you most like to drink?

As more people have discovered the versatility of hard cider and looked for beer alternatives, the popularity of cider has exploded in the United States. According to the American Cider Association, there are more than 1,000 hard cideries across the country.

These 20 cideries, nominated by an expert panel as the best in the U.S., are using the freshest apples to produce innovative, unique, and delicious ciders. Which cidery is your favorite?

It used to be that sticking to a gluten-free diet meant forgoing breads, cupcakes, cookies, and other decadent desserts. Not anymore! Thanks to a wave of inventive gluten-free bakeries, those looking to avoid gluten have plenty of ways to satisfy a sweet tooth or bread craving.

These 20 bakeries have been nominated by an expert panel as the best in country for cooking up flourless desserts and baked goods that are just as indulgent as their traditional counterparts. Which gluten-free bakery would you most like to visit?

Wheat in the form of malted barley has long been one of four key ingredients in beer (along with water, hops, and yeast), but more and more breweries are catering to gluten-free drinkers with tasty brews made from alternative ingredients like sorghum, rice, millet, lentils, and nuts.

These beers brewed to be gluten-free or gluten-reduced were nominated by an expert panel as the best in the United States. Which beer would you most like to drink?

Gone are the days when going gluten-free meant a bleak future of tasteless meals. No matter the reason for forgoing wheat, diners can still tuck into one of the country's most popular comfort foods — pizza — at these pizzerias that have been nominated by an expert panel as the best in the U.S. for their gluten-free pies. Which gluten-free pizzeria would you most like to dine at?

For vegans, eating out can be a challenge. Many restaurants have limited or no plant-based options, but that landscape is changing as more restaurant chains add vegan items to their menus.

These 20 restaurant chains have been nominated by an expert panel because they make it easy for vegan diners to enjoy a meal out with their omnivorous friends and family — without having to sacrifice on quality or choice. Which restaurant chain do you think has the best vegan options?

Made from plant-based ingredients, vegan cheese is a great alternative for people who want to enjoy cheese without consuming any animal products. Not to mention, it's lower in cholesterol, saturated fat, and calories than dairy cheese, and it can be a good option for those with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies.

These 20 vegan cheese products have been nominated by an expert panel as the best on the market for how well they emulate the taste and texture of dairy cheese. Which vegan cheese is your go-to?

There are a ton of vegan ice creams on the market these days for those avoiding dairy. These plant-based frozen desserts — often made from almond milk, oat milk, and coconut cream — come in a variety of inventive flavors, providing vegan and dairy-free folks with a multitude of options.

These 20 vegan ice cream products have been selected by an expert panel as the best, both for how close they come to matching dairy ice creams and for their yummy flavors. Which vegan ice cream do you most like to snack on?

For a quick, convenient, and scrumptious plant-based meal, a pre-made or frozen pizza from the grocery store is a great option. Vegan diners can enjoy a vast variety of pies made with dairy-free cheese and meatless toppings.

From the classic Margherita or cheese and pepperoni to more adventurous combinations and flavor profiles, these 20 delicious vegan pizzas have been nominated by an expert panel as the best on the market. Which vegan pizza would you most like to eat?

