How to choose major medical insurance?

The Major Medical Expenses (GMM) policy is designed to cover the payment for reimbursement of important illnesses that require expensive treatments.

Fortunately, there is already better knowledge of diseases and how to prevent them, for them it is important that you know the insurance you need to take out.

Today, given the great variety of offer that exists to contract medical expenses insurance and in the face of the number of companies that compete for this market, it is difficult to choose one.

For this reason, it is essential, before making a decision, to know what types of insurance are offered and what is the detail of the service that the companies contemplate. Here we will give you some tips to help you make a better decision:

1. Decide the type of policy you want to contract
In medical insurance there are different services that can be contracted through a medical expenses policy that should be known: With different hospital levels, with or without reimbursement of expenses, mixed and direct payment.

2. Do you offer benefits or coverage for dental treatments?
There are companies that offer partial and total coverage for dental consultations or treatments; this should be taken into account.

3. Are your rates differentiated according to criteria of age, sex and socioeconomic profile?
It is important that the rate you pay is adjusted to your probability of consumption of medical services, which is directly related to some variables such as age, sex and area of residence.

4. Check how the company acts in case of frequent use of medical services
There are some policies on the market that include penalty clauses for repeated use of assistance.

5. Check the coverage that the company offers
The policy must have a detailed list of what it covers and what it does not cover, always clear and visible.

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • Will AMD Be Worth More Than Intel by 2025?

    At the time, its smaller rival AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) was only worth about $12 billion. Let's see why Intel's value tumbled as AMD gradually caught up, and whether or not AMD could eclipse Intel by 2025. At its dot-com peak, Intel was valued at nearly 50 times its 2020 earnings.

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    Fidelity Investments reported that the number of 401(k) millionaires—investors with 401(k) account balances of $1 million or more—reached 233,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a 16% increase from the third quarter's count of 200,000 and up over 1000% from 2009's count of 21,000. Target-date funds are often offered as a default option by plan sponsors when employees don't make an investment choice on their own.

  • Here's How Much the Average Social Security Benefit Could Rise in 2022

    The biggest payout increase in nearly four decades could put a lot of extra cash into beneficiaries' pockets.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. American Software soared 8% last week. The market liked the latest report out of provider of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 29th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $49,500 levels would be needed to support the broader market.

  • Theranos founder claims abuse by ex-boyfriend in fraud trial -court filings

    In court filings submitted more than 18 months ago, Holmes' lawyers said they planned to present evidence that Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her emotionally and psychologically in a relationship that spanned more than a decade. Theranos, which Holmes founded in 2003 at the age of 19, collapsed in March 2018 when she, Balwani and the $9 billion company were charged with fraud by U.S. regulators. Theranos had made Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, a Silicon Valley star.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. AdaptHealth Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • 9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

    The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet, and to ensure your health and the health of othe

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 in 10 Years (or Less)

    Despite this four-decade rollercoaster, patient investors have been rewarded with an annualized total return in the S&P 500, including dividends, of more than 11%. It's not often investors are given a gift, but the shellacking social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has taken since reporting its second-quarter operating results is the proverbial red carpet for growth stock bargain hunters. One month ago, Pinterest was clobbered after reporting a sequential monthly active user (MAU) decline of 24 million to 454 million in the second quarter.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • Astra Space's First Commercial Launch Attempt Fails After Rocket Hovers Sideways

    Astra Space's rocket failed to get into orbit Saturday in what was supposed to be its first commercial launch.