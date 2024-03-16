How To Choose the Right Weight When Buying a Gold Bar

Ruslan Lytvyn / iStock.com

Buying physical gold bars is a popular option for investors looking to add gold to their portfolio. However, choosing the right size bar can be confusing, given the range of weights available, from just 1 gram to over 1 kilogram. The weight impacts cost, liquidity, storage needs, and more.

Here’s how to select the ideal gold bar weight when you’re buying a gold bar.

Consider Your Investment Objectives

Before purchasing a gold bar, determine why you want to invest in gold. Different bar weights are good for different goals. Smaller to medium bars are good for a portfolio hedge against inflation or diversification. But larger bars might be a better bet if you’re making a major long-term holding.

Mind the Premiums and Total Costs

Generally, smaller bars have higher percentage premiums over the gold spot price compared to larger bars. Calculate the cost per gram for different size options in your budget range. The lowest cost per gram, taking into account premiums and any other fees, will maximize your investment amount.

Weigh Liquidity Needs

While larger bars are more cost-effective upfront, smaller 1-10 gram bars allow selling in affordable increments if you need to liquidate portions of your holdings. A larger single bar makes sense if you expect to cash out your entire gold investment at once. But if you can see potentially selling parts over time, opt for increased liquidity with smaller bars.

Storage and Security Considerations

A smaller 1-10 ounce holding can likely be kept at home, while larger weights over 100g usually require professional storage like a bank safety deposit box. Evaluate the costs and logistics of storing bars of different sizes to protect your investment.

Determine Your Investment Timeline

For short-term gold holdings under five years, the liquidity of smaller bars offers advantages. But if you’re buying gold to preserve wealth for decades, locking away cost-efficient larger bars in the long term may be better. Your best bet is to match the bar weight to your expected holding period.

With careful evaluation of your goals, budget, liquidity needs, storage options, and time horizon, you can select a gold bar weight that perfectly aligns with your investment strategy. Whether that’s affordable smaller gram sizes or a hefty 1kg bar, the right weight maximizes your gold’s role in your overall portfolio.

