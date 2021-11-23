U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

Choosing the Right Sony FE 85mm Lens for You

Chris Gampat
·2 min read

There are a bunch of options when it comes to choosing a Sony FE 85mm Lens. In fact, there are more options than ever before. You can use them for portrait photography, street photography, sports, etc. Passionate photographers can reach for a higher end, premium lens or something a tad more mediocre. It all depends on your budget. Check out our guide to choosing a Sony FE 85mm Lens. And if you’re inclined, also take a look at our Sony FE Lens Guide and our Reviews Index.

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pro Tips on Selecting the Right Sony FE 85mm Lens

Model: Grace Morales
Model: Grace Morales

Here are some pro tips on getting the perfect Sony FE 85mm Lens:

  • Editor in Chief Chris Gampat owns the 85mm f1.8. For him, it’s the perfect balance. He reasons that no one will be able to tell the difference between that lens, the G Master, and the others out there.

  • Photographing people? Well, a Sony FE 85mm lens should be used with face detection, which makes it so much simpler.

  • The 85mm focal length is surprisingly good for street photography.

  • The Sony FE 85mm Lens, no matter which one, is pretty clinical. So if you want something with more character, consider the variety of other options out there.

Rokinon 85mm f1.4 AF FE

In our review, we said:

“The Rokinon 85mm f1.4 AF FE really excels in terms of image quality. Where Sony produces a very saturated look, the Rokinon 85mm f1.4 AF FE somehow or another is muted but still gorgeous.”

Buy now: $599

Sony 85mm f1.8 FE

sony
sony

In our review, we said:

“It’s sharp, has less saturated colors (only the Loxia is less saturated than this), focuses pretty well with most cameras (the Batis is fastest) and it has weather resistance. But it’s also small and offered at a pretty affordable price point.”

Buy now: $598

Sony Zeiss 85mm f1.8 Batis

In our review, we said:

“There isn’t a single major problem with this lens, and it shares characteristics with many others out there (with the exception of the Zeiss 135mm f2 which has Micro Contrast). You won’t be as excited about the images straight out of the camera, but this lens will help set you up for beautiful photos that your clients will really fall for.“

Buy now: $1,199

Zeiss 85mm f2.4 Loxia

sony
sony

Inour review, we said:

“While still being sharp and contrasty, the Zeiss 85mm f2.4 Loxia lens enjoys fantastic image quality with wonderful focus falloff, great bokeh, sharpness, etc. Plus it’s got great color. You can’t beat it if you’re going for a different look with an 85mm equivalent lens.”

Buy now: $874.95

Sony 85mm f1.4 G Master

sony
sony

In our review, we said:

“This lens has fantastic sharpness, class-leading bokeh, good construction, weather sealing, fast autofocus performance, and lots to offer the high-end Sony shooter. You couldn’t honestly ask for anything more.”

Buy now: $1,798

Sigma 85mm f1.4 DG DN Art

In our review, we said:

“The Sigma 85mm f1.4 DG DN Art offers tremendous value for just $1,199. It retains the excellent image quality of its predecessor while addressing many of its shortcomings. It’s smaller, lighter, and features markedly improved autofocus performance. In fact, this lens performs on par with the highly-rated Sony 85mm G Master.”

Buy now: $1,149

