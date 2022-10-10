U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,612.39
    -27.27 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,202.88
    -93.91 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,542.10
    -110.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,691.92
    -10.23 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.91
    -0.22 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    -0.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9709
    -0.0034 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1063
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7130
    +0.3830 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,139.41
    -276.07 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.82
    -5.31 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

The Chopra Foundation and its Never Alone Initiative, partner with the tech-based social impact start-up, Seva.Love, and The Girl Generation to Launch FGM/C Campaign on this Mental Health Awareness Day

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Mental Health Awareness Day -- The Chopra Foundation, through its mental health initiative, Never Alone, and NFTs for Good start-up, Seva.Love, are joining forces with The Girl Generation – the world's largest collective of organizations working together to end Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting (FGM/C) – in a global campaign to end gender-based violence and empower those who are survivors or at-risk of FGM/C with the education, tools and mental-health resources to navigate and overcome the societal, emotional, spiritual and physical complexities of this issue.

FGM/C refers to the partial or total removal of external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons, and worse still, it is often performed without anesthesia or proper aftercare. It is estimated that more than 200+ million girls and women alive today have undergone FGM in 30 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and that 7 girls are cut every minute.

Dr. Leyla Hussein, Global Advocacy Director and Deputy Team Leader for The Girl Generation and FGM Survivor, shared that "this partnership is extremely critical as it demonstrates that: we will show up for African Girls, FGM is violence and leaves long life physical and emotional scars, and lastly, that we are ready for a Global movement that will end FGM."

Despite the nauseating frequency of this practice, FGM/C continues to live in the shadows and receives hardly any representation at the global level. This is what our collaboration intends to change, launching just in time for Mental Health Awareness Day (Oct 10th) and International Day of the Girl (Oct 11th) with a festival in Kenya, Africa intended to educate girls, women, men, change-makers and creatives from across five African countries on this issue. The event will also introduce them to the use of practices such as meditation, yoga, breathing, self-reflection and art as not only an outlet for pain, but also as tools for transcending traumatic experiences.

Dr. Chopra says it best: "FGM is a relic of barbaric times. There should be no tolerance for this procedure, and it needs to be a criminal offense wherever it continues to be practiced. The Chopra Foundation is committed to raising awareness around this brutal custom and eliminating it for all of time."

Alongside our on-the-ground efforts, the Chopra Foundation, Never Alone and Seva.Love will be deploying a long-term awareness and fundraising campaign over the next year intended to ignite a global dialogue around this issue, while simultaneously raising the funds needed to tackle it in a meaningful way by rallying the web3 community. Through this holistic approach, we intend to dismantle the structures that enable FGM/C to exist and to provide survivors and those at risk with the tools and resources needed to live safe, healthy lives now and for generations to come.

Poonacha Machaiah, CEO the Chopra Foundation and Seva.Love, asserted that "we must make every effort to eradicate this inhumane practice. Millions have already been traumatized by FGM, and this practice must end."

Actress, Humanitarian, and Never Alone Initiative co-founder, Gabriella Wright, reflected that "we owe it to our future generations to take care of each other NOW. Let's break this cycle of trauma for a global collective healing that can sustain humanity and the planet. Everyone matters in this journey."

About The Chopra Foundation and Never Alone

The Chopra Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization (#36-4793898) dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family. The Foundation's Never Alone movement will be providing the world with the tools to proactively pursue their path to joy and freedom from suffering.

About Seva.Love

Seva.Love is the metaverse for wellbeing initiative that has been founded by technology entrepreneur Poonacha Machaiah and world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine, personal transformation and NY Times bestselling author Deepak Chopra, MD. Seva.Love is championing wellbeing and social impact in Web3 by curating leading artists, influencers, wellbeing experts and creating conscious communities.

About The Girl Generation

The Girl Generation (TGG)-Support to the Africa Led Movement to End FGM/C Programme (ALM), is a consortium led by Options Consultancy Services and includes Amref Health Africa, ActionAid, Orchid Project, Africa Coordination Centre for Abandonment of FGM/C and University of Portsmouth. It works closely with the Population Council's Data Hub, the programme's data and measurement arm. The programme envisions a world where girls and women can exercise their power and rights and have expanded choice and agency and be free from violence, including FGM/C. The programme is being implemented in four (4) countries in Africa - Kenya, Ethiopia, Somaliland, and Senegal.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-chopra-foundation-and-its-never-alone-initiative-partner-with-the-tech-based-social-impact-start-up-sevalove-and-the-girl-generation-to-launch-fgmc-campaign-on-this-mental-health-awareness-day-301645190.html

SOURCE The Chopra Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • Air France, Airbus face angry families in AF447 crash trial

    PARIS (Reuters) -A French criminal court opened the historic manslaughter trial of Air France and planemaker Airbus on Monday, with angry relatives demanding justice 13 years after an A330 jetliner ploughed into the Atlantic, killing all on board. The heads of both companies pleaded not guilty to "involuntary manslaughter" after officials read out names of the 228 people who died when AF447 plunged into the darkness during an equatorial storm en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris on June 1, 2009. Several relatives shouted protests as first Air France Chief Executive Anne Rigail then Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury expressed condolences during opening statements, with the latter's remarks drawing cries of "shame" and "too little, too late".

  • Why a $158,000 Drug With Unclear Benefits Hurts Whole Health System

    Amylyx’s $158,000 price tag for a recently approved ALS drug is the latest example of how out of whack drug prices have become in the U.S.

  • Bloody crew of sunken boat seen using bare hands to battle sharks off Louisiana coast

    The anglers were adrift in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a day.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Merck Trial Data Show Heart Drug Could Be a Winner

    The company hopes the drug, sotatercept, will help make up for revenue it will lose when the patent on a blockbuster cancer therapeutic expires at the end of this decade.

  • Nursing home employees arrested after video shows them abusing patient, Texas cops say

    “We don’t even know how long that has been happening, or if anybody else is going through it,” family of the injured grandpa said.

  • Alzheimer’s Drugs Advance but Slowing Disease Remains a Challenge

    Although Biogen and Eisai’s lecanemab cleared plaque from patients’ brains, researchers say the benefits may be limited.

  • PayPal Stock Plummets after Controversy over ‘Misinformation’ Fine

    The company claims the policy, which has since been rescinded, was published in error.

  • Children shot in road rage incident in Nassau County

    William Joseph Hale, 35, and Frank Gilliard Allison, 43, were both arrested in a “cat and mouse” road rage incident, according to Nassau County Sheriff arrest reports.

  • Charges dropped against teen shot by police officer while eating in his car outside McDonald’s

    District attorney now investigating as officer dismissed

  • Is Merck A Buy After Scoring A Win For The Centerpiece Of Its Acceleron Buyout?

    Is Merck stock a buy on positive results from a final-phase study in pulmonary arterial hypertension? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Sweden won't share Nord Stream investigation findings with Russia - PM

    Sweden won't share findings of the investigation into the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines with Russian authorities or Gazprom, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday. A Swedish crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe has found evidence of detonations and prosecutors suspect sabotage.

  • Should You Buy Pot Stocks After Biden's Big Marijuana Moves?

    Joe Biden committed to taking specific actions related to cannabis in his 2020 presidential campaign. On Thursday, President Biden announced pardons for all individuals with prior federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. Biden also directed Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra to review how marijuana is scheduled under the Controlled Substances Act.

  • A local teacher’s bag was stolen. The keys to the school had a GPS tracking chip

    The stolen bag also had student papers to be graded.

  • Why Peninsula-based drug maker Rigel is cutting 16% of its workforce

    After a failed attempt to broaden the use of its only approved drug, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will cut 30 jobs — about 16% of its workforce — to save as much as $8 million starting next year. The 200-employee South San Francisco company (NASDAQ: RIGL) made the move as it announced it will not seek Food and Drug Administration approval of its tablet drug fostamatinib based on a reanalysis of data from a late-stage clinical trial. The drug, sold as Tavalisse, is approved by the FDA for an excessive bruising and bleeding disorder known as immune thrombocytopenia, or ITP.

  • Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility

    The U.S.'s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. Over half of track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division who voted opposed the five-year contract despite 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Union President Tony Cardwell said the railroads didn't do enough to address the lack of paid time off — particularly sick time — and working conditions after the major railroads eliminated nearly one-third of their jobs over the past six years.

  • Medicare annual enrollment — what you need to know

    15 those already on Medicare can make changes to their coverage as needed. This is known as the Medicare ​a​nnual ​e​nrollment period. Read: Sticking with your Medicare plan this open enrollment season?

  • Purdue student who confessed to killing his roommate apologizes, says he was ‘blackmailed’

    A Purdue University student who confessed to murdering his roommate last week has apologized for the crime and claimed he was blackmailed. Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior studying cybersecurity at the university in West Lafayette, called 911 at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report that he had killed his roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, with a knife. Chheda, a 20-year-old senior majoring in data science, was found dead on a chair in their first-floor room at McCutcheon Hall.

  • GSK's (GSK) Boostrix Gets FDA Nod for Pertussis in Newborns

    Following FDA approval, GSK's (GSK) Boostrix is the first vaccine in the United States specifically approved during pregnancy to prevent disease in young infants by vaccinating pregnant women.