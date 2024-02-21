Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) Announces Strong 2023 Results and Positive 2024 Outlook

Revenue and Net Income : Chord Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CHRD) reported significant growth in net income to $301.6 million for Q4 2023, with a full-year net income of $801.1 million.

Earnings Per Share : Diluted earnings per share for Q4 stood at $6.93, with an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.25.

Operational Efficiency : The company achieved higher than expected oil volumes at 106.2 MBopd for Q4, surpassing guidance.

Capital Discipline : Chord Energy maintained strong capital discipline with Q4 E&P and other CapEx of $208.8 million.

Shareholder Returns : The company declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $3.25 per share and repurchased shares worth $82.8 million in Q4.

2024 Outlook: Chord Energy projects a 2024 reinvestment rate of approximately 50%, expecting to generate around $1.9 billion in Adjusted EBITDA and $875 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

On February 21, 2024, Chord Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CHRD), an independent exploration and production company, released its 8-K filing, detailing financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023. The company, which focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin, declared both base and variable dividends and issued a positive outlook for 2024.

2023 Performance Highlights

Chord Energy's President and CEO, Danny Brown, highlighted the company's strong volume growth in the latter half of 2023, with a significant portion of the drilling program consisting of three-mile wells. This strategic focus on extended laterals is expected to continue into 2024, making up approximately two-thirds of the program. The company's approach has yielded compelling economics, low reinvestment rates, and robust free cash flow, enabling attractive returns to shareholders. In 2023, Chord returned $646 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Chord Energy's financial achievements in 2023 included a net income of $301.6 million for Q4 and $801.1 million for the full year. The company's operational efficiency was evident in its oil production volumes, which exceeded guidance, and its capital expenditures, which reflected disciplined investment. However, the company faced challenges such as fluctuations in commodity prices and the need to maintain efficiency and cost control in a competitive industry.

Key Financial Metrics

The company's balance sheet remains strong, with a focus on maintaining a best-in-class balance sheet and generating free cash flow. Chord Energy's Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $480.9 million, with an Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $247.4 million. The Adjusted Net Income for the quarter was $228.0 million, or $5.25 per diluted share. These metrics are crucial as they reflect the company's profitability, operational efficiency, and ability to generate cash beyond its immediate operational needs.

2024 Outlook and Strategic Focus

Looking ahead to 2024, Chord Energy is poised for continued success with a focus on capital efficiency and maximizing cash flow generation. The company's low reinvestment rate and strong balance sheet are expected to support sustainable free cash flow generation and high shareholder returns. Chord Energy's commitment to driving continuous improvement and efficiency throughout the organization is expected to bolster its position in the oil and gas industry.

For a more detailed analysis of Chord Energy Corp's financial results and outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Chord Energy Corporation remains focused on sustainable value creation through responsible operations and is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders.

