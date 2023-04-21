Chord Energy Schedules First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for May 4, 2023
HOUSTON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2023 financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2023 financial and operational results.
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:
Date:
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Time:
10:00 a.m. Central Time
Live Webcast:
Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:
Dial-in:
888-317-6003
Intl. Dial-in:
412-317-6061
Conference ID:
7946962
Website:
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, May 11, 2023 by dialing:
Replay dial-in:
877-344-7529
Intl. replay:
412-317-0088
Replay access:
8634496
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.
Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
May 9, 2023:
Citi Energy and Climate Technology Conference
May 16-17, 2023:
TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference
May 23, 2023:
Goldman Sachs Eighth Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference
May 23, 2023:
Wells Fargo Energy Conference
June 6, 2023:
RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference
June 20-23, 2023:
JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference
About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.
Contact:
For further information: Daniel E. Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael H. Lou, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Bob Bakanauskas, Managing Director, Investor Relations, (281) 404-9600
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chord-energy-schedules-first-quarter-2023-conference-call-for-may-4-2023-301804432.html
SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.