Chord Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call for February 23, 2023

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its Fourth Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Fourth Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Chord Energy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chord Energy)
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:
Date:                      Thursday, February 23, 2023
Time:                      10:00 a.m. Central Time
Live Webcast:        https://app.webinar.net/6Gpr03Mlqn8

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:
Dial-in:                   888-317-6003
Intl. Dial-in:            412-317-6061
Conference ID:      9607643

Website:                  www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, March 2, 2023 by dialing: 

Replay dial-in:        877-344-7529
Intl. replay:              412-317-0088
Replay access:       6916568

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

February 27, 2023:          Credit Suisse Annual Vail Summit
March 7, 2023:                 J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
March 21-22, 2023:         Piper Sandler 23rd Annual Energy Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

 

