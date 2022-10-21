U.S. markets closed

Chord Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call for November 3, 2022

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its Third Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Third Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Oasis Petroleum Logo (PRNewsFoto/Oasis Petroleum)
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:
Date:                  Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time:                  10:00 a.m. Central Time
Live Webcast:     https://app.webinar.net/zDjVxQAxY2m

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:
Dial-in:                888-317-6003
Intl. Dial-in:         412-317-6061
Conference ID:   6295781
Website:             www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, November 10, 2022 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:    877-344-7529
Intl. replay:         412-317-0088
Replay access:  6819360

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

November 17, 2022:    Bank of America 2022 Global Energy Conference
December 6, 2022:      Capital One Securities 17th Annual Energy Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.

Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chord-energy-schedules-third-quarter-2022-conference-call-for-november-3-2022-301656397.html

SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.

