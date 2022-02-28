U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,270.25
    -109.75 (-2.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,404.00
    -590.00 (-1.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,780.75
    -399.75 (-2.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.30
    -61.70 (-3.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.58
    +4.99 (+5.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.10
    +21.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.31 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1156
    -0.0116 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    -2.73 (-9.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3349
    -0.0061 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5400
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,808.72
    -808.11 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    861.83
    -6.29 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,361.64
    -114.86 (-0.43%)
     

Chorus to Acquire Falko to Create a Premier Full-Service Provider in Regional Aviation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CHRRF

CA$1.1 billion1 transaction; immediately accretive

  • Expands and broadens Chorus' business to include an established and growing asset management platform with an excellent track record

  • Enhances and diversifies future cash flows with a shift to an asset light model

  • Differentiated model benefits all stakeholders

  • Creates a leading regional aircraft lessor with best-in-class regional aviation management team

  • Establishes partnership with Brookfield as a strategic cornerstone investor in Chorus

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announced today that it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement (the 'SPA') pursuant to which one or more wholly-owned subsidiaries of Chorus will acquire Falko Regional Aircraft Limited ('Falko'), a leading regional aircraft lessor, together with (i) affiliates of Falko, and (ii) the equity interests in certain entities and aircraft which are ultimately owned by funds managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC ('Fortress') and managed by Falko (or one of its affiliates). The total consideration for the transaction is approximately US$855 million comprised of (a) US$445 million of cash consideration (inclusive of agreed adjustments)2, and (b) approximately US$410 million of existing indebtedness that will remain with the relevant target entities. The transaction includes Falko's asset management platform and Fortress' equity interests in 1263 owned and managed regional aircraft and will create new opportunities for growth and a differentiated business model to maximize returns on aircraft assets. The combined company will have a total of 353 owned, operated, and managed regional aircraft. Upon closing, Chorus anticipates having 32 airline customers in 23 countries.

Brookfield, through its Special Investments program ('BSI'), and together with institutional partners, has agreed to make a strategic equity investment in Chorus in connection with the transaction. Conditional upon closing the acquisition, Brookfield will invest US$374 million in Chorus, including US$300 million of preferred equity4 and US$74 million of common equity. The preferred equity will be non-convertible and will initially pay a dividend of 8.75% annually in cash, or 9.5% in kind, at Chorus' option, with step-ups after the sixth anniversary5. Chorus will issue 25,400,000 common shares6 at CA$3.70 per share, representing 12.5% of the pro forma issued and outstanding common shares and an approximate 8% premium to the 30-day VWAP of Chorus' shares as of January 28, 20227, and 18,642,772 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of CA$4.608 per share, representing an approximate 35% premium to the 30-day VWAP of Chorus' shares as of January 28, 20227.

Upon closing the transaction, Chorus will enter into an investor rights agreement with Brookfield providing for, among other things, registration rights, standstill and transfer restrictions and the right to nominate two directors to Chorus' Board of Directors. Upon closing the transaction, Brookfield will nominate David Levenson and Frank Yu to Chorus' Board of Directors.

The acquisition transaction and the private placement to Brookfield are subject to applicable regulatory approvals and customary completion requirements, and are expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

"The acquisition of Falko is transformative for Chorus, creating a world premier full-service provider in regional aviation," stated Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus. "We are extremely pleased to have Brookfield, a well-respected company with global reach, as our strategic cornerstone investor, bringing extensive experience in asset management, fundraising and capital markets. The equity investment is an important endorsement of our strategy and simultaneously reduces leverage9. Brookfield's significant financial strength and transaction expertise provides Chorus with increased stability and support to execute on our strategy to the benefit of all stakeholders. The size and scale of the newly combined entity broadens and enhances market opportunities. Growth through this established asset management platform meaningfully changes Chorus' risk profile in terms of debt levels, residual value asset risk, and enhanced earnings stability and diversity. This transaction will be accretive10 to earnings and earnings per share in the first year."

"We are very excited about this transaction as it combines two highly experienced platforms with complementary aircraft portfolios and diversified, high-quality customers worldwide," said Jeremy Barnes, Chief Executive Officer, Falko. "Regional aircraft serve a critical role for airlines around the world and the growth trajectory is strong. In an increasingly competitive environment, together we're better able to effectively address the needs of our customers and provide them with a larger scale of fleet solutions. Chorus' technical skills and capabilities will help maximize asset returns for the benefit of shareholders and fund investors. This transaction caps over a decade of growth and success under the sponsorship of Fortress. We are grateful for the resources, expertise and partnership that Fortress provided as we built Falko into a truly best-in-class platform in a competitive industry, and we now look forward to an exciting next phase of success as part of Chorus."

"We are pleased to partner with Chorus on the acquisition of Falko, which enables the combined company to execute on its asset-light strategy and benefit from the recovery in the aviation sector," commented Angelo Rufino, Managing Partner and Head of Americas for BSI. "This investment is another example of how Brookfield partners with companies to originate flexible capital solutions to help them achieve their strategic goals," said David Levenson, Managing Partner and Global Head of BSI.

A slide presentation regarding the transaction is available on the Chorus investor relations website at this link.

Advisors

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is the exclusive financial advisor to Chorus. Dentons UK and Middle East LLP is the legal advisor to Chorus in connection with the acquisition transaction, and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP is the legal advisor to Chorus in connection with the private placement.

Endnotes

1. Total consideration of US$855,000,000 converted at a USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.27.

2. The total consideration payable is subject to certain further adjustments at closing contemplated in the SPA.

3. Consists of 74 wholly or majority owned aircraft and minority interests in 52 aircraft held in managed funds.

4. Refers to newly issued Series 1 Preferred Shares of Chorus.

5. Dividend rate escalates annually after the sixth anniversary to a maximum, after the eleventh anniversary, of 14.75% for payment in cash and 15.5% for payment in kind.

6. Refers to Chorus' Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares.

7. 30-day VWAP as of January 28, 2022 (CA$3.42), the date the parties agreed to pricing.

8. Subject to anti-dilution and dividend adjustments.

9. Leverage is defined as pro forma net debt to equity.

10. Based on assumptions including currently contracted and planned lease revenue, and asset management revenue, depreciation expense, interest costs on the debt assumed with the acquisition, estimated tax rates and a US/CA exchange rate of 1.27. Preferred share dividends are deducted for the purposes of calculating EPS.

Investor Conference Call / Audio Webcast

In connection with this announcement, Chorus will hold an analyst call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday, February 28, 2022. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-664-6392. The call will be simultaneously audio webcast via:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1533367&tp_key=46d42f2bf8

This is a listen-in only audio webcast.

The conference call webcast will be archived on Chorus' website at www.chorusaviation.com under Investors > Reports > Executive Management Presentations. A playback of the call can also be accessed until midnight ET, March 7, 2022, by dialing toll-free 1-888-390-0541, and using passcode 294815#

About Chorus Aviation Inc.
Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital a leading lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation - companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 6.00% Senior Debentures, 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB', 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C', respectively. www.chorusaviation.com

About Falko Regional Aircraft Limited
Falko is an established asset management company actively engaged in all aspects of commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and management with particular focus on the regional aircraft market. The team of specialists is focused on managing a portfolio of modern regional jet and turboprop aircraft on lease to leading airlines worldwide, in combination with a growing engine leasing and trading business. Falko is globally positioned to offer comprehensive asset management solutions to the regional aviation industry, with offices and representation in Europe, Asia, South America and Australia, from which extensive experience and expertise can be deployed across all regions of the world.

Since 2011, Falko, through its managed funds and affiliates, has acquired over 320 regional jet and turboprop aircraft worth in excess of US $3 billion. www.falko.com

About Brookfield
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $690 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. All information and statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and, by their nature, are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking information or statements. As a result, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information and statements included in this news release will prove to be accurate or correct.

Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results indicated in forward-looking information and statements for a number of reasons, including: Chorus' ability to obtain the regulatory approvals required to complete the acquisition transaction; the ability of the parties to the acquisition and/or private placement transactions to satisfy all conditions precedent to those transactions and conclude them on the terms currently contemplated or at all; Chorus' ability to successfully integrate Falko's operations and employees and realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition transaction; the potential impact of the announcement or completion of the acquisition transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers, investors and other providers of capital; a prolonged duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including as a result of the emergence of new COVID-19 variants) and/or further restrictive measures to minimize its public health impacts; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial strength of Chorus' and Falko's contractual counterparties; changes in the aviation industry and general economic conditions; Chorus' ability to pay its indebtedness and otherwise remain in compliance with its debt covenants; the risk of cross defaults under debt agreements and other significant contracts; the risk of asset impairments and provisions for expected credit losses; and the risk factors in Chorus' most recent Annual Information Form and in its public disclosure record available under its profile on www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release represent Chorus' expectations as of the date of this news release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. Chorus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information or statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing factors and risks are not exhaustive.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/27/c2766.html

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble plunges to record low, dollar holds firm as West bolsters Russia sanctions

    The rouble plunged to an all-time low on Monday, and the dollar soared against nearly all peers after Western nations announced fresh sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin put nuclear-armed forces on high alert. The declines came despite Russia's central bank announcing a slew of steps on Sunday to support domestic markets, after Western allies ratcheted up sanctions including blocking certain banks from the SWIFT international payments system. Restrictive measures on the Bank of Russia were also imposed to prevent it from deploying its international reserves to undermine sanctions.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Russian rouble tumbles to record low

    The Russian rouble tumbled to a record low against the dollar on Monday, after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions over the weekend to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including sanctions on the country's currency reserves. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, in response to Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Russia's central bank announced a slew of measures on Sunday to support domestic markets, as it scrambled to manage the fallout of the sanctions that will block some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Losses As Russia Banks Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • SWIFT Ban on Russia Means the Fed May Need to Ready Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system, and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv plan to meet Russian counterparts, hours after President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert. Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to help its ally Moscow, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • Futures Slide, Ruble Sinks as West Isolates Russia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures slid Monday, while bonds and commodities including oil rose, amid heightened market uncertainty after Western nations unveiled harsher sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to B

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Here are three cheap stocks to consider for those looking for dividend stocks. Since its founding in 1968, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been a prominent player in the technology space. Intel's dividend yield is 3.24% ($1.46 per share annually), almost 2% higher than Vanguard's S&P 500 fund.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Russian central bank scrambles to contain fallout of sanctions

    The central bank said it would resume buying gold on the domestic market, launch a repurchase auction with no limits and ease restrictions on banks' open foreign currency positions. It also increased the range of securities that can be used as collateral to get loans and ordered market players to reject foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities. The steps came after Western allies ratcheted up sanctions on Saturday, including blocking certain banks from the SWIFT international payments system and targeting the Russian central bank, committing to imposing restrictive measures that would keep it from deploying its international reserves to undermine sanctions.

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • Here’s What Investors Are Saying as Ukraine Crisis Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- As the conflict in Ukraine deepens and the fallout from increasingly tough sanctions on Russia reverberate through global markets, investors are rushing to keep up. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in Latest Histo

  • Dollar Surges Versus Almost Everything on Ukraine Conflict Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the deepening conflict in Ukraine supercharges demand for the world’s reserve currency. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated

  • BitConnect Founder Satish Kumbhani Indicted for Ponzi Scheme

    BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani will likely face a heavy fine and a lengthy jail sentence for running a Ponzi scheme.

  • These 5 Stocks Will Make Me More Than $3,000 in Passive Income This Year

    Easy money. It might seem like an elusive dream. However, investors actually have plenty of opportunities to make money without expending a lot of effort. Dividend stocks especially stand out as an easy way to generate recurring income.