Chorus' (NZSE:CNU) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Chorus (NZSE:CNU), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Chorus, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = NZ$241m ÷ (NZ$6.2b - NZ$690m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Chorus has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Telecom industry average of 8.3%.

NZSE:CNU Return on Capital Employed January 23rd 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chorus compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Chorus.

So How Is Chorus' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Chorus' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 5.8% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Chorus becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Since the stock has skyrocketed 103% over the last five years, it looks like investors have high expectations of the stock. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Chorus (of which 2 are concerning!) that you should know about.

