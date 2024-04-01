Insight into Chou RRSP Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q4 2023 Investment Moves and Portfolio Adjustments

Chou RRSP Fund (Trades, Portfolio), managed by Chou Associates Management Inc., is known for its value-oriented investment approach, focusing on long-term capital growth through investments in primarily Canadian equity and debt instruments. With a history of outperforming the S&P/TSX, the fund's recent report for the fourth quarter of 2023 reveals strategic portfolio changes, including a significant exit from Home Capital Group Inc.

Chou RRSP Fund Exits Home Capital Group with Notable Portfolio Impact

Summary of Sold Out

Chou RRSP Fund (Trades, Portfolio) made a decisive move in the fourth quarter of 2023 by selling out of one major holding:

Home Capital Group Inc (TSX:HCG): The fund sold all 65,000 shares, which had an -11.81% impact on the portfolio.

Portfolio Overview

As the fourth quarter of 2023 came to a close, Chou RRSP Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 15 stocks. The top holdings were diverse, with significant stakes in various industries. The fund's largest positions included 17.6% in TWC Enterprises Ltd (TSX:TWC), 13.49% in EXCO Resources Inc (EXCE), 11.22% in Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSX:BHC), 8.39% in Reitmans (Canada) Ltd (TSXV:RET), and 8.11% in Linamar Corp (TSX:LNR). The portfolio's industry concentration was primarily in Consumer Cyclical, Energy, Basic Materials, Healthcare, Financial Services, Technology, and Communication Services.

The strategic exit from Home Capital Group Inc. reflects Chou RRSP Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s disciplined investment philosophy and its continuous effort to optimize the portfolio for long-term growth. Investors and potential members of GuruFocus.com can gain valuable insights from the fund's latest moves, which underscore the importance of thorough analysis and a focus on fundamental strengths in value investing.

