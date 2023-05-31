Chow420 Bringing Transparency And Traceability To The Cannabis Industry

With the sale of federally legal cannabis products on the rise, it's only natural for various challenges to move to the forefront. To date, one of the top challenges is the contamination and mislabeling of a large majority of cannabis products in the market.

Enter Chow420.

The company recently launched on StartEngine, a popular startup investing site. On their page the startup says "Chow420 provides customers with unmatched transparency and traceability of federally legal cannabis products through a secure system that is built on a patent-pending blockchain product verification process."

And that's just the start.

Don’t Miss: Why Jason Calacanis and Other Silicon Valley Elites Are Betting On This Startups Vision For Re-Uniting American Families

Chow420 Is Tackling A Massive Problem

Within the oversaturated and underregulated landscape of the CBD industry, exceptional brands are finding it more difficult to stand out. This is particularly true in a marketplace that is inundated with forceful advertising strategies that favor volume over virtue.

Consequently, high-quality products often find themselves ensnared in arenas of competition against inferior alternatives looking for illegitimate ways to even the playing field.

A 2017 research study revealed that a substantial 70% of products in the market are incorrectly labeled. Additionally, ever-changing state laws — combined with the peril consumers face when brands propagate unsubstantiated health claims — add to the complexity.

A recent survey orchestrated by SingleCare uncovered that over 22% of the consumer population harbors skepticism toward CBD products. The necessity for a service providing a reliable point of reference and adherence to regulatory standards in the CBD market is more paramount than ever.

To stay updated with top startup news and investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

How Will Chow420 Help?

Chow420 implements a structure that facilitates the purchase and sale of approved CBD products. The company has established an ecosystem centered on a proficient blockchain-empowered product verification mechanism. This system enables consumers to acquire legally compliant products that have been examined for congruity with labeling, ingredient suitability and production techniques.

On the merchant side, retailers can use Chow420’s flexible e-commerce platform to expand their businesses digitally. They can effortlessly promote and sell via Chow420’s online platform and internet-connected dispensaries. With the platform incorporating preconfigured legal and age compliance controls and management, clients are spared from allocating their own resources for these expenditures.

With the combination of automated dispensaries and an online marketplace, Chow420 has its sights set on transforming the way CBD brands work.

To date, Chow420 has crowdfunded more than $1.8 million, and it’s not stopping there. With a first-mover advantage and strategic market position in a multibillion-dollar market, Chow420 is in a position to disrupt the CBD industry.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Chow420 Bringing Transparency And Traceability To The Cannabis Industry originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.