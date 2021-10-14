U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

ChowNow Announces Anna Tauzin As Senior Director Of Industry Relations & Community Affairs

·3 min read

Former Chief Innovation Officer of the National and Texas Restaurant Associations Will Expand and Strengthen Relationships with Local Restaurants

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChowNow, the platform powering online ordering and marketing for independent restaurants, today announced Anna Tauzin as Senior Director of Industry Relations and Community Affairs. Tauzin joins ChowNow from the Texas Restaurant Association during a time of exciting growth and expansion for ChowNow's team and its initiatives to help local restaurants thrive.

Anna Tauzin Headshot (Credit Alexandra White)

Prior to joining ChowNow, Tauzin served as the Chief Revenue and Innovation Officer for the Texas Restaurant Association and before that, Head of Innovation at the National Restaurant Association. Tauzin was part of the team that created the 2021 Texas bill to legislate third-party delivery services.

In her new role, Tauzin will build a team that will oversee public relations, ChowNow's advisory councils, partnerships with trade associations and industry coalitions, and ChowNow's representation at industry events, as well as continue to foster the company's relationships with elected officials across the country.

Tauzin brings more than a decade of experience working with restaurants and their communities with a focus on education, partnerships, and connecting restaurants with technology to sustain business development. At ChowNow, she will harness her deep knowledge of the restaurant industry to help the company build the most impactful technology and programs to support the company's restaurant partners as they build and scale online operations.

"Anna has built a career on driving innovation and advocating for restaurants," said Chris Webb, CEO of ChowNow. "Having her on our team to continue pushing the boundaries of what success looks like for restaurants is both huge for ChowNow and for all the restaurants on our platform."

"Having spent more than a decade working with restaurants and their technology partners, I know that ChowNow is one of the few companies out there with a true, honorable interest in helping independent restaurants thrive," said Tauzin. "I am thrilled to be joining a mission-driven company that works together with restaurants to build sustainable online ordering solutions at a time when this source of revenue continues to be critical to their bottom line."

Tauzin serves on the advisory board for SXSW Interactive, an influential global conference and networking event in Austin, and is a board member for the Austin chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier.

Since 2011, ChowNow has continued to expand and innovate its product offering to provide restaurant partners with a range of digital tools and services that can be tailored to meet their specific needs, from building branded websites and apps to providing marketing support and valuable customer data analytics. The company recently announced the launch of the Order Better Network, the industry's first product to connect restaurants to more than a dozen diverse websites, mobile apps, and search engines for delivery and takeout, including major internet, social and hospitality brands. ChowNow's 20,000+ restaurant partners now have the opportunity to easily set up online storefronts on websites like Google, OpenTable, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, giving them access to millions of new customers.

About ChowNow
ChowNow helps over 20,000 local restaurants across North America sustainably grow their delivery and take-out business and connect directly with customers in their communities. Founded in 2011 by Chris Webb, CEO, and Eric Jaffe, COO, the company offers restaurants a range of digital tools and services, marketing support, and access to valuable customer data. From the beginning, ChowNow has been committed to a fair, transparent, and respectful relationship with its restaurant partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, ChowNow has processed over 150 million online orders to date. For more information, visit chownow.com.

Contact:
Phoebe Ng
412-728-2907
phoebe@beccapr.com

ChowNow logo (PRNewsfoto/ChowNow)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chownow-announces-anna-tauzin-as-senior-director-of-industry-relations--community-affairs-301400061.html

SOURCE ChowNow

