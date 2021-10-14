U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.75
    +25.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,446.00
    +189.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,865.00
    +100.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,254.50
    +16.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.07
    +0.63 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4780
    +0.2310 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,706.12
    +2,500.68 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,369.93
    +35.53 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Chr. Hansen Annual Report 2020/21

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company announcement no. 10

A year of transition

Statement by CEO Mauricio Graber: “Our performance of 7% organic growth and our EBIT margin b.s.i. of 27.7% both ended at the upper end of our initial outlook range for the full year. Free cash flow before acquisitions and special items ended at EUR 196 million and was higher than the full-year outlook, in part due to a positive impact from timing of payables.

It was a year of transition for Chr. Hansen as we executed on the changes we’ve made to our portfolio, i.e. the divestment of Natural Colors and the acquisitions of HSO Health Care, UAS Labs and Jennewein. The transactions have been successfully completed but not without challenges, especially relating to Jennewein, which fell short of expectations for the year in part due to the HMO market developing more slowly than anticipated.

The prolonged impact from the COVID-19 pandemic increased the complexity of transitioning Chr. Hansen to a fully-focused bioscience company. Limited customer access, delayed registration times, and general macroeconomic uncertainty restrained growth opportunities, and our Human Health business disappointed in the second half of the year due to the part of the business serving the traditional sales channels.

In light of the above it was positive to see the all-time-high product launch activity in Dairy, Animal Health, Bioprotection, and Fermented Plant Bases, as well as the new partnership with UPL in Plant Health, which will support growth in the coming years. In 2021/22, we will be focused on commercial execution and anchoring the new businesses, while making progress on our 2025 Strategy priorities. While 2021/22 will be a year with high macroeconomic uncertainty and continued COVID-19 related disruptions we expect organic growth of 5-8%, EBIT margin b.s.i. of 27-28%, and a free cash flow b.s.i. of EUR 140-170 million.”

2020/21 in brief (continuing operations)

Organic growth was 7%, while revenue increased by 11% to EUR 1,077 million. Revenue was impacted positively by 11% from acquisitions and negatively by 7% due to currency effects. Revenue from acquisitions amounted to EUR 105 million.

• Food Cultures & Enzymes: 8% organic growth

• Health & Nutrition: 5% organic growth

EBIT before special items decreased by 9% to EUR 298 million. The EBIT margin before special items was 27.7%, compared to 33.7% in 2019/20. The decline was partly due to positive one-off effects last year and the recognition of the acquired businesses. Free cash flow before acquisitions and special items was EUR 196 million, compared to EUR 225 million in 2019/20. EBITDA from acquisitions amounted to EUR 17 million.

Q4 2020/21 in brief (continuing operations)

Organic growth was 6%, while revenue increased by 15% to EUR 293 million. Revenue was impacted positively by 12% from acquisitions and negatively by 3% due to currency effects. Revenue from acquisitions amounted to EUR 32 million.

• Food Cultures & Enzymes: 10% organic growth

• Health & Nutrition: -4% organic growth

EBIT before special items decreased by 14% to EUR 84 million. The EBIT margin before special items was 28.8%, compared to 38.4% in Q4 2019/20. The decline was partly due to positive one-off effects last year and recognition of the acquired businesses. Free cash flow before acquisitions and special items was EUR 76 million, compared to EUR 81 million in Q4 2019/20. EBITDA from acquisitions amounted to EUR 5 million.

Dividend

The successful divestment of Natural Colors reduced leverage from an elevated level of 3.1x to 2.3x net debt to EBITDA before special items during 2020/21. The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend for 2020/21 of EUR 0.87 (DKK 6.54) per share, for a total of EUR 116 million. The proposed ordinary dividend is equivalent to the dividend paid out in 2021 and represents 58% of the profit for the year, and will keep Chr. Hansen at a financial leverage consistent with a solid investment-grade credit profile.

Outlook for 2021/22

• Organic revenue growth of 5-8%

• EBIT margin before special items of 27-28%

• Free cash flow before special items of EUR 140-170 million

Long-term financial ambitions until 2024/25

The ambitions have been updated to reflect the divestment of Natural Colors and the acquisition of Jennewein.

• Mid- to high single-digit organic growth, averaged over the period

• Increase in EBIT margin before special items over the period

• Average growth in free cash flow before special items exceeding the average growth in EBIT before special items

For the full Q4 2020/21 company announcement and the annual report 2020/21, please see attachments.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Mohr Christensen, VP Group Strategy & IR

+45 25 15 23 64

Annika Stern, Senior Investor Relations Manager

+45 23 99 23 82

About Chr. Hansen

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, cleaner labels and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world’s most sustainable food ingredients company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose – To grow a better world. Naturally. – is at the heart of everything we do.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • China property shares slide as Evergrande crisis reverberates

    Shares of Chinese real estate firms fell further on Thursday as investors fretted about a debt crisis rippling through developers including China Evergrande Group, a day after the sector was hit with fresh rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities, missed a third round of interest payments on its international bonds this week, spooking investors. The world's most indebted developer, which has been trying to sell assets to raise funds, appeared to have made small progress towards that goal when Qumei Home Furnishings Group announced in a filing on Thursday that it will buy out Evergrande group's 40% stake in their furnishings joint venture for 72 million yuan ($11.18 million).

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • 11 Best Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best artificial intelligence and robotics stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Machines are becoming smarter everyday. Even chess professionals […]

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • Kyle Bass’s Disastrous Hong Kong Short Got Bannon-Linked Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case reveals how Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar has fizzled: He’s lost big, ensnaring some investors who funded his short through what the regulator says was an illicit stock offering. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cat

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Finally Does This; AMD Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    Dow Jones futures rose modestly Wednesday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally attempt had a decent session on the major indexes, closing near highs as the 10-year Treasury yield retreated. AMD stock, CrowdStrike, Bill.com and Sea Limited moved above buy points.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.