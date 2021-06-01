Chris Craig, Unanet Board Member and Former Unanet CEO, Joins the Capture2Proposal Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capture2Proposal, GovCon's leading solution for market intelligence, capture and proposal management, has announced the addition of Chris Craig, current Unanet Board Member and former Unanet CEO, to the Capture2Proposal Board of Directors.

In addition to his work with Capture2 Proposal and Unanet, Chris is currently a board member and investor in a number of other software companies. With over twenty years of leadership and operating experience, Chris has proven ability to grow software companies based on product innovation and delivering outstanding customer value and satisfaction.

In January 2020, Chris exited from his role as Unanet CEO where he had helped grow the company from a self-funded startup to a market leader in ERP for Professional Services firms, particularly Government Contractors, resulting in more than 2000 customers, over 200 employees and a successful growth equity majority investment.

On his addition to the Capture2Proposal Board of Directors, Chris Craig said, "I am extremely impressed with the Capture2Proposal product and customer value proposition as an alternative to legacy software providers, and I invested in the company! I am delighted to join the Capture2Proposal Board to advise the leadership team to strengthen Capture2Proposal's position as the preferred solution to manage the entire GovCon business development lifecycle. New investments in moving the platform to the Microsoft Azure Government Cloud environment which supports the FedRAMP High Baseline, and other initiatives in support of customers' needs for CMMC compliance show Capture2Proposal's market leadership. This is an exciting time as Capture2Proposal builds on its existing successes and drives the next phase of growth."

Christopher Pohle, Capture2Proposal Founder and CEO commented, "Chris Craig is a terrific addition to the Capture2Proposal Board of Directors. Chris brings to Capture2Proposal his wealth of experience in serving the government contractor market with innovative software solutions, and a track record in helping customers succeed and grow."

Story continues

Paul Leggett, Capture2Proposal Board Member and Managing Director at Mithril Capital Management which led Capture2Proposal's Series A said, "Capture2Proposal's software and outstanding customer support enables small and mid-sized GovCons to build stronger opportunity pipelines and win more business. Chris Craig understands what these companies need, and I look forward to working together."

About Capture2Proposal

Capture2Proposal is the industry-leading, AI-infused suite of GovCon opportunity search, pursuit, and capture management software tools. The only suite of its kind fully hosted, delivered and supported in the U.S. by vetted American citizens, compliant with DFARS/NIST SP 800-171 security protocols and supporting CMMC audit requirements for DoD contractors.

For more information visit www.capture2proposal.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chris-craig-unanet-board-member-and-former-unanet-ceo-joins-the-capture2proposal-board-of-directors-301301901.html

SOURCE Capture2Proposal