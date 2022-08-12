CHRIS CRAWFORD JOINS THE FAMILY ENDEAVORS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Today, Endeavors announced the appointment of a new board member, Chris Crawford of Dallas, Texas.

Chris Crawford

Board of Directors

San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford is a successful business professional, entrepreneurial executive and investor with over a decade of experience of partnering with growth company leadership teams. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at JET IT, LLC, a rapidly growing, founder-led company providing fractional business jet ownership and private air charter.

As a West Point graduate and decorated Veteran, Crawford’s connection to Endeavors’ mission is clear. “Chris has committed his life to serving others,” said Jon Allman, Endeavors CEO. “From his early days at West Point and follow-on Army leadership to his current community service in the Dallas area, he is clearly a true servant leader who cares about mental health and wellness. We are thrilled he is now serving with Endeavors.”

Crawford’s history of philanthropic service includes serving on the board of Crossroads Community Services, an organization with a mission to nourish the local community’s low-income families and individuals by providing nutritious food and supportive education.

Now, through involvement with Endeavors, he is now excited to be able to help serve his fellow former service members.

"As a post-9/11 Veteran, I know the sacrifices made by our service members and their families as well as the unique challenges of navigating post-military life,” said Crawford. “Endeavors is improving Veterans' access to mental health and wellness services, providing life-impacting support to those who have given so much. I’m humbled to join an organization so committed to caring for Veterans, their families and other vulnerable people in crisis."

Crawford received his B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. He resides in the North Dallas area with his wife, Travene, and their two children. Crawford began his term on the Endeavors board effective in July, 2022.

Story continues

About Endeavors

Endeavors®, a San Antonio-based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Eckmann Endeavors jaeckmann@endeavors.org



