Chris Davis Adjusts Portfolio, Meta Platforms Inc Sees a Notable Decrease

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), the esteemed portfolio manager of Davis Financial Fund, has made significant changes to his investment portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023, as revealed in the latest 13F filing. With a management strategy that emphasizes long-term value investing, particularly in financial services, Davis oversees more than $60 billion in assets. His investment philosophy centers on acquiring shares of durable, well-managed companies at value prices, with an average holding period of four to seven years. This quarter's adjustments reflect Davis's strategic approach to buying out-of-favor companies with potential for appreciation.

Summary of New Buys

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) added a total of 1 stock to his portfolio this quarter:

The most significant addition was AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO), with 1,512,163 shares, accounting for 1.04% of the portfolio and a total value of $183.59 million.

Key Position Increases

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) also increased stakes in a total of 31 stocks, with the most notable being:

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX), with an additional 998,866 shares, bringing the total to 2,666,564 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 59.89% increase in share count, a 0.78% impact on the current portfolio, and a total value of $367.67 million.

The second-largest increase was Markel Group Inc (NYSE:MKL), with an additional 38,501 shares, bringing the total to 300,604. This adjustment represents a 14.69% increase in share count, with a total value of $426.85 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited 2 holdings in the fourth quarter of 2023, as detailed below:

Netstreit Corp (NYSE:NTST): Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) sold all 160,780 shares, resulting in a -0.02% impact on the portfolio.

iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ): Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) liquidated all 254,236 shares, causing a -0.01% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) reduced positions in 61 stocks. The most significant changes include:

Reduced Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) by 931,254 shares, resulting in a -19.05% decrease in shares and a -1.75% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $325.65 during the quarter and has returned 44.73% over the past 3 months and 34.43% year-to-date.

Reduced Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 998,816 shares, resulting in a -27.11% reduction in shares and a -0.85% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $132.46 during the quarter and has returned 20.14% over the past 3 months and 0.75% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 103 stocks. The top holdings were 8.16% in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 8.07% in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF), 7.92% in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), 6.02% in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), and 5.77% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.A). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 9 of all the 11 industries: Financial Services, Communication Services, Technology, Consumer Cyclical, Healthcare, Industrials, Basic Materials, Real Estate, and Consumer Defensive.

