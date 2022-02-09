U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,587.18
    +65.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,768.06
    +305.28 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,490.37
    +295.92 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.00
    +0.64 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.50
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5300
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,571.36
    +359.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.18
    +38.47 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

CHRIS ERCOLI NAMED PRESIDENT, CEO, RETAIL ENERGY ADVANCEMENT LEAGUE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NRG
  • VST

Officers selected to lead REAL, a new national organization for Consumer Choice

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently formed Retail Energy Advancement League (REAL) selected Christopher Ercoli as President and CEO to lead the non-partisan retail energy advocacy organization. Ercoli will lead nationwide efforts to advance and modernize retail energy supply markets.

"We formed REAL to move minds and markets toward energy choice on behalf of consumers," said Mauricio Gutierrez, Chairperson, REAL and President and CEO, NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG). "Chris Ercoli is the right person to lead the organization and advance our goals. His breadth of experience and proven track record in energy policy and government affairs will serve consumers and REAL partners alike."

Ercoli joined REAL from Brookfield Renewable where he led the policy and government affairs activities throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regional markets. In that role he worked to influence state energy and electric utility policy to expand opportunities and preserve access to cost-competitive renewable energy.

Ercoli's extensive background includes working with Tesla's energy policy and electricity markets team throughout the PJM interconnection region and the United States Army Office of Energy Initiatives, developing cost-effective, large-scale energy projects with a focus on achieving renewable energy goals and on-site energy security.

"Competitive retail energy markets are the best way to advance America's clean energy goals," said Chris Ercoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, REAL. "When consumers have a choice, they are protected from carrying the cost of monopoly energy supplier choices – and they are empowered to choose a provider based on their own economic and environmental goals. I'm energized about harnessing the power of REAL and its founding partners on behalf of consumers."

Ercoli will lead the team of officers including Vice-President, Jennifer Spinosi, General Counsel of CleanChoice Energy, Treasurer, Ron Cerniglia, Director of Strategic Alliances, NRG Energy, and Secretary Joe Oliker, Associate General Counsel, IGS Energy.

The Retail Energy Advancement League recently announced the formation of its national advocacy organization aimed at modernizing the retail energy markets. REAL is a coalition of companies that believe consumers deserve control over their energy decisions including how to buy, produce and consume energy, energy services, usage data, and other energy insights.

Founding companies include Calpine Energy Solutions, CleanChoice Energy, IGS Energy, NRG Energy, and Vistra (NYSE: VST).

Visit REALchoiceUSA.org to join the coalition and keep up-to-date on real energy concerns.

CONTACT: Kate Philips
215-850-4647
Philips@parkerphilips.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chris-ercoli-named-president-ceo-retail-energy-advancement-league-301479189.html

SOURCE Retail Energy Advancement League (REAL)

Recommended Stories

  • Why SolarEdge Shareholders Are Happy Today

    Shares of solar energy inverter maker SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) lit up on Wednesday morning after its archrival in inverters -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) -- delivered a boffo earnings report for fiscal Q4 2021. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, SolarEdge stock is up a solid 6%. Releasing earnings after close of trading yesterday, Enphase announced that it beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Investors Pump Breaks On Clean-Energy Stocks?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Video Highlights – Gravity-Based Energy Storage: Join Energy Vault Co-Founder & CEO in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the Co-Founder & CEO of Energy Vault, Inc. to discuss the business combination with Novus […]

  • Energy Giant RWE Backs Germany’s Bad-Bank Plan for Coal Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- RWE AG is backing a coal-exit plan that would see the German energy giant transfer some of its lignite assets and liabilities to a government-led firm, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion i

  • BP says its EV charging stations about as profitable as conventional gas stations

    BP still makes its money from oil. But on a per station basis, EV charging stations are as profitable as gas stations.

  • Crypto Advocates Push Back on Sweden’s Call for EU Mining Ban

    Regulators are worried renewable energy will be channelled towards crypto mining instead of national grids as EU energy crisis worsens

  • Biden touts 'American manufacturing comeback,' announces Tennessee charger plant

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that an Australian company that makes chargers for electric vehicles will build a manufacturing facility in Tennessee, while reiterating his commitment to turn the U.S. government's fleet of cars electric. The new plant will produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers per year and create 500 local jobs, according to Biden and the Brisbane-based company, Tritium. Biden touted "an American manufacturing comeback."

  • Technip Energies Buys Stake in Renewables Startup X1 Wind

    Technip has strengthened its focus on energy transition with the purchase of a 16.3 percent stake in a renewable energy startup, X1 Wind.

  • President Biden Praises Tritium EV Charger Factory Plans

    This Australian maker of EV chargers was highlighted by President Joe Biden at a White House event for its Tennessee factory plans. Here's what happened.

  • Letters to the Editor: You know what can keep the AC on in summer? Rooftop solar

    A report warns that California's grid may not be able to keep up with demand for air conditioning, just as the state may soon dial back rooftop solar.

  • Kerry calls for keeping power markets open in Mexico

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry called Wednesday for more investment in clean energy and urged Mexico to keep its market “open and competitive" amid tensions over Mexico’s plan to favor its state-owned electricity company and limit private and foreign firms that have invested in renewable power. “What we want to do is work with Mexico in a way that will strengthen ... the ability of the marketplace to be able to be open and competitive,” Kerry said during opening remarks on his visit to Mexico City. U.S. firms have complained bitterly about constitutional changes proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in October.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Show Signs Of Life

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • A strange story is unfolding Europe as U.K. yield curve flattens while Germany’s steepens

    A key difference is emerging in the bond market. In the U.K., the yield curve is flattening, while in Germany, it's steepening.

  • API data reportedly show declines for weekly U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 2 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 4, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory declines of 1.1 million barrels for gasoline and 2.2 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the E

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2022: Apple Rallies

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended January 2022 sharply off its record highs. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2022 are American Express, Apple, Chevron and Microsoft. There are clear winners — and losers — heading into the middle of February.

  • Battered Indian Bonds Get Some Relief on Auction Cancelation

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian bonds gained after the central bank scrapped a weekly debt sale amid rising yields with a central bank rate decision due on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaThe yield on the benchmark 10

  • News Corp. planning $500 million offering of 10-year bonds to fund acquisitions of Base Chemicals and OPIS

    News Corp. said Tuesday it is planning to offer $500 million of 10-year bonds in a private offering with the proceeds earmarked to fund the acquisition of the Base Chemicals and Oil Price Information Service businesses from S&P Global Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd. News Corp., the owner of Dow Jones and MarketWatch, the publisher of this report, announced the acquisition of Base Chemicals in December for $295 million. Base Chemicals is known for its pricing data, insights, analysis and forecasting cap

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy After Missing Earnings Amid 'Frenzied' Competition?

    Penn missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates but topped revenue projections amid tough competition. Is PENN stock a buy?

  • Editas Suddenly Terminates Chief Medical Officer Without An Explanation

    Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) has fired Chief Medical Officer Lisa Michaels just 15 months into her tenure at the Company. The biotech was mum on the reasoning for the termination, disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The termination that occurred today is effective immediately. According to the SEC filing, Michaels will receive her base salary for another 12 months. Related: Here's Why Editas Stock Dropped After Data From CRISPR-Based Retinal Disorder Candidate. RBC Ca