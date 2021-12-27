Chris Gampat on Three Potential New Tamron Lenses for Fujifilm

On this week’s episode of The Phoblographer’s Inside the Photographer’s Mind, I’m joined by our EIC, Chris Gampat. We have a lot coming up in this episode as we tackle Fujifilm speculations, gear from Leica and Canon, and everything else in between. We’ll also be talking about The Phoblographer’s app! So stay tuned and read on to find out exactly what’s in store.

You can view this article and much more with minimal ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

Chris Gampat on Tamron Speculations

Fujirumors published an article stating Tamron had announced three new lenses for Fujifilm’s X-mount cameras. The report says Tamron will release a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a standard zoom. Chris Gampat and I discuss the quality of third-party lenses and why so many people prefer to use on-brand products. We also reflect on the quality of the Tamron 18-300mm (X-mount) lens. You can check out our thoughts by listening to the full episode.

Chris Gampat on the Leica 90-280mm

The Phoblographer recently published its review of the Leica 90-280mm F2.8-4 SL. Chris Gampat had the pleasure of testing it, and in this episode of Inside the Photographer’s Mind, we discuss his thoughts about the lens. After discussing ergonomics, pricing, and image quality, we then explore who this lens is for. We also dig into whether or not the lens is innovative or if it’s just ticking a box on Leica’s part.

Chris Gampat on the Canon RF 100-400mm f5.6-8 IS

Keeping in the spirit of telephoto zoom lenses, we then move the conversation to another lens Gampat reviewed recently. The Canon RF 100-400mm is a lightweight telephoto zoom lens that offers exceptional image quality. It’s affordable too, which is great considering how well the image stabilization performs. Gampat says it’s not perfect, however. The lens has some drawbacks, which he can’t understand why Canon didn’t fix during production. You can hear more details about the lens by hitting play on the podcast!

Reflecting on 2021 at The Phoblographer

As it’s December and this year is about to close, we took some time to reflect on 2021 here at The Phoblographer. “I think we did as best as we could do,” said Gampat regarding the time we all find ourselves in. It has been a solid year for the site. Our staff has grown, as has the diversity of our content.

One of the year’s key highlights is the release of the official The Phoblographer app. It’s available on iOS, iPadOS, and Android and has already received a positive response from our readers. You can see your favorite content, with minimal ads, on our beautiful, sleek application. There will also be the option to pay for the app in future updates, which, of course, will give you a lot of perks. It’s something the whole team is proud of, and we encourage you to download it.

Future Episode of ITPM

One of the things I’m personally proud of in 2021 is the resurrection of Inside The Photographer’s Mind. We’re 13 episodes in, and it’s been wonderful speaking to such a diverse group of photographers from different backgrounds that bring a range of unique stories. The podcast will continue its commitment to diversity while ensuring it provides the most compelling photographers and stories from the industry. I would like to ask you to show your support by subscribing to the channel either on YouTube, Google, Spotify, or Apple. In the meantime, hit play on this latest episode and enjoy the show!