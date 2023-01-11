U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,945.93
    +26.68 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,830.26
    +126.16 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.30
    +116.67 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.59
    +13.94 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    +2.34 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.30
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0755
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    -0.0500 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2147
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3330
    +0.1410 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,485.05
    +63.85 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.00
    +1.28 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Chris Leitner Leads Tenaska as New Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

Brings Decades of Energy Industry Experience to Role

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent energy company Tenaska has named Chris Leitner to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer. Jerry Crouse, who has served in that position since July 2010, is the company's new Board Chairman.

Tenaska logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenaska)
Tenaska logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenaska)

"Chris has proven to be a smart and strategic leader over the 20 years that he has worked for Tenaska," said Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus Howard Hawks. "He has earned the support of our employees and executive team and will be a strong leader during this time of change in the energy industry."

Ranked #18 on the Forbes List of America's Largest Private Companies, Tenaska does business across the energy value chain. The company is one of the largest electric power and natural gas marketing companies in North America, owns and operates natural gas, solar and wind power plants and provides development services for natural gas fueled generation, renewable energy, energy storage and carbon sequestration projects.

"Chris has a unique understanding of these markets, their changes and challenges," said Crouse. "His significant industry experience, knowledge and expertise make him the right person to lead Tenaska as the energy industry transitions and innovates."

Leitner joined Tenaska in 2003. In his most recent position, Leitner served as President of Tenaska Development and Tenaska Generation, where he was responsible for strategic planning, business development, asset management and project origination. Under his leadership, Tenaska commenced development of approximately 16,400 megawatts of renewable energy projects and optimized power generation facilities across the United States. Leitner also held the position of Managing Director of private equity fund manager, Tenaska Capital Management, where he was responsible for the investment in and optimization of power generation facilities.

Before joining Tenaska, Leitner was Director of Asset Investments at Aquila, Inc., where he focused on transactions involving generation asset portfolios and related infrastructure. He also previously worked at Koch Industries, Inc., where he was responsible for natural gas midstream and crude oil industry transactions.

Leitner holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of NebraskaLincoln and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Leitner is the third executive to serve as Tenaska CEO since the company's inception in 1987.

About Tenaska

Ranked #18 on the Forbes List of America's Largest Private Companies, Tenaska does business across the energy value chain. Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) and Tenaska Power Services (TPS) are among the largest natural gas and electric power marketing companies in North America. Tenaska has developed, managed and/or operated approximately 22 gigawatts (GW) of natural gas fueled and renewables generation. Its development services portfolios include more than 23 GW of solar, wind,  energy storage and carbon sequestration projects and Tenaska's current operating fleet includes 7.5 GW of natural gas and renewable generating facilities. More information is available at www.tenaska.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chris-leitner-leads-tenaska-as-new-chief-executive-officer-301719463.html

SOURCE Tenaska

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were soaring today on an apparent short squeeze in shares of the struggling online seller of used cars, which could be approaching bankruptcy. The movement in Carvana comes as meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond, which is teetering on bankruptcy, and AMC Entertainment were rallying on a short squeeze, showing a coordinated effort to drive these stocks higher. Carvana was not previously part of the group of meme stocks that first got attention on Reddit's WallStreetBets page, but its low price and high short-selling ratio seem to have attracted the interest of the same crowd.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Powered to a 5% Gain Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell systems developer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was an alt-fuel stock of choice among investors on Tuesday, rising to close more than 5% higher in price. Plug Power announced that it has secured a new delivery order to supply oil and natural gas pipeline company TC Energy. The deal will see Plug Power deliver two 30-tons-per-day hydrogen liquefaction systems to its customer.

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Rallying Again Today

    Amazon maintained its buy rating with one Wall Street analyst, and has had some other bullish news flow of late.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.64, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • Tesla stock: Citi says end of selloff in sight

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Citi analyst’s bullish pre-earnings calls on Tesla.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Where Will AMD Stock Be in 1 Year?

    The past year has been terrible for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors as shares of the chipmaker have crashed 50% thanks to multiple headwinds that include the broader stock market sell-off owing to a hawkish Federal Reserve, slowing semiconductor demand, and concerns that the economy may be headed for a recession in 2023. AMD stock carries a price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months as per a consensus estimate of 38 analysts. Or will the semiconductor market's weakness catch up with AMD and send the stock lower?

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Pfizer (PFE) closed at $47.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: CrowdStrike vs. Okta

    Cybersecurity software falls into this bucket, which leads to the question of which cybersecurity stocks are the best to buy. Two popular cybersecurity investments are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and for a good reason: They are the go-to solutions in their respective offerings. Instead, multiple companies provide different methods to create effective protection.

  • 12 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best up-and–coming stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now. 2022 has been the worst year for growth stocks, and stocks in general, since 2008. The runaway inflation we had […]

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 9, 2023 Operator: Greetings. Welcome to Tilray’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, I’ll turn the conference over […]

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Stellantis, ChargePoint, Mercedes-Benz, BYD and Tesla

    Stellantis, ChargePoint, Mercedes-Benz, BYD and Tesla are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in January and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has guided his company to incredible performance. The company's market-crushing track record has earned Buffett the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha," and he's considered by many to be the single best investor in history. Sporting a market capitalization of roughly $700 billion, Berkshire Hathaway stands as the world's sixth-largest publicly traded company, and it's delivered phenomenal returns for long-term shareholders.

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think TSMC (TSM) Could Surge 33.2%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The mean of analysts' price targets for TSMC (TSM) points to a 33.2% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Why Atlassian Soared Today

    One analyst maintained a high price target on shares, while also noting the company raised its prices yesterday.

  • Daughter of world’s richest man takes the helm at Dior as LVMH reshuffles its two biggest fashion houses

    A reshuffle at LVMH appears to have tightened Bernard Arnault's family grip on the luxury powerhouse.

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Crashed 51.7% in 2022

    Will Algonquin stock recover in 2023? Its upcoming investor and analyst day event should give you the answers.