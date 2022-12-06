U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

Christen Ager-Hanssen Joins the Bitcoin Association as the new UK ambassador

·2 min read

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Association for BSV, the Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation that supports the use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain, is pleased to announce its newest UK ambassador, Christen Ager-Hanssen.

Ager-Hanssen is a renowned investor with a career spanning more than 40 years. He has been involved in numerous M&A transactions including public take-overs and venture capital deals. He is also an internet pioneer, telecom executive, media owner, disruptor and leading influencer in the blockchain community.

He is currently the CEO and Chairman of his own family office, Custos Group, an international investment firm with offices in London, Stockholm and Oslo. Ager-Hanssen's appointment as ambassador comes shortly after his appointment as the new Group Chief Executive Officer at nChain.

nChain is a research and product development firm committed to the adoption of the Bitcoin blockchain by users on a global scale and provides technical and development support to the Bitcoin Association concerning the operation of the Bitcoin blockchain protocol.

nChain Group CEO and Bitcoin Association Ambassador, Christen Ager-Hanssen said: "I am extremely excited about joining the group holding company of nChain as their new CEO, having already invested in the company.

After extensive research of blockchain and smart contract technologies, I have concluded that Bitcoin SV is the only blockchain that can scale and handle the massive number of transactions which the digital world will demand to create far-reaching efficiencies."

Marcin Zarakowski, General Counsel and Chief of Staff at Bitcoin Association for BSV said: "We are incredibly excited to appoint Christen as our newest ambassador at Bitcoin Association and look forward to continuing our collaboration with him, Dr Craig S. Wright, and the rest of the team at nChain.

Christen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from the investment sector and a keen eye for disruptive and innovative technology. This makes him a perfect fit as an ambassador for the Association and for exploring the full potential of Bitcoin SV (BSV)."

About the Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organization which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organization seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

Lightning Sharks on behalf of Bitcoin Association for BSV

Key contact: Haris Khan, PR, and Media Manager
Email: h.khan@lightningsharks.co.uk 
Mobile: +44 (0) 7503 581 563

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christen-ager-hanssen-joins-the-bitcoin-association-as-the-new-uk-ambassador-301695595.html

SOURCE Bitcoin Association for BSV

