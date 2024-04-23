Christian Chamber of Commerce celebrates one year

Apr. 23—LIMA — One vision or idea can change the course of one's life. The West Central Ohio Christian Chamber of Commerce celebrated its first anniversary on Tuesday evening. CEO David Roznowski and his wife Heather opened the chamber a little over a year ago.

"God has been so faithful," Roznowski said. "We could not do this by ourselves. I just feel blessed and thankful. The Lord gave us wisdom and surrounded us with people, opportunities and resources to do this — we had 40 people show up (one year ago) and it has just grown so quickly in the year."

Since its launch, the organization has welcomed more than 100 new members. The network covers seven counties including Allen, Auglaize, Van Wert, Mercer, Hardin, Hancock and Paulding.

"We are strong in three counties," Roznowski said. "We want to see Hancock, Hardin and Van Wert continue to expand and grow."

In the future, the WOCC hopes to continue to give back to the community. The organization launched a scholarship program for Christian entrepreneurs. The company will select five applicants to win $500 toward their new endeavors.

"As we have joined together, we are thinking of how we can impact the community," Roznowski said. "We just launched our scholarship program in conjunction with Swartz Restoration — we also plan to do other events throughout the year. On May 2, we have the National Day of Prayer."

In just one year, the WOCC has grown to a membership total of 104 businesses. The local chamber is a part of the U.S. Christian Chamber of Commerce. The organization recently joined an expo for business owners from around the world in Orlando, Florida. Roznowski and board member Dr. Joshua Steinke also helped write a book for the U.S. Chamber titled "Kingdom Commerce."

"We have people who raise rabbits and we have members who own multi-million dollar corporations," Roznowski said. "It is amazing how we can come together under a common premise of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

For more information visit wochristianchamber.com.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.