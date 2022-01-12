U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

Christian Dunaway Joins Gresham Smith as Market Vice President

·2 min read

Industry Veteran Will Lead Operations and Staff Development for Firm's Water + Environment Market

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked national architecture and engineering firm with more than $200 million in annual gross revenue, is proud to announce that Christian Dunaway, P.E., has joined the firm as the Market Vice President (MVP) of the Water + Environment market, which encompasses nearly 100 professionals across seven states. As MVP, Dunaway will lead the market's day-to-day operations and provide professional growth and development opportunities for staff.

Gresham Smith (PRNewsfoto/Gresham Smith)
Gresham Smith (PRNewsfoto/Gresham Smith)

"We're excited to announce Christian as our Water + Environment market's MVP," said CEO Rodney Chester. "His deep industry experience, combined with his proven leadership skills, make him a tremendous asset. I look forward to the ways he will further develop our Water + Environment team's collaborative, client-centric culture and help us hone and develop our roster of talent."

A registered professional engineer, Dunaway brings 24 years of experience leading people, managing projects and overseeing business operations. He joins Gresham Smith from Tetra Tech, where he established the company's infrastructure business in the Metro Atlanta area in 2012. Dunaway has been heavily involved with a number of clients in the Atlanta area including Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, and City of Atlanta. Most recently he managed Tetra Tech's Resilient and Sustainable Infrastructure operations across the United States, encompassing approximately 38 offices and 750 employees.

An active community and industry leader, he is a member of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals, the American Water Works Association, the Water Environmental Federation, and the Design Build Institute of America. He is a graduate of Auburn University where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Civil Engineering.

Learn more about Dunaway on Gresham Smith's blog.

About Gresham Smith:
Gresham Smith is an architecture, engineering and design firm that provides full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on aviation, building engineering, corporate and urban design, healthcare, industrial, land planning, transportation, and water and environment. Our team of diligent designers, creative problem-solvers, insightful planners and seasoned collaborators work closely with our clients to improve the cities and towns we call home. Consistently ranked as a "best place to work," we are committed to creating a culture that fosters diversity of experience combined with a common goal of genuine care for each other, our partners and the outcome of our work. Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christian-dunaway-joins-gresham-smith-as-market-vice-president-301458915.html

SOURCE Gresham Smith

