Christie Campus Health Selected as a Statewide Contract Vendor to Support the Mental Health and Wellness of Students at Massachusetts Public Colleges and Universities

·4 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has chosen Christie Campus Health as a Statewide Contract vendor to support student mental health and wellbeing across the state's public higher education systems.

(PRNewsfoto/Christie Campus Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Christie Campus Health)

Through this new agreement, any Massachusetts public college or university can access the full continuum of services offered by Christie Campus Health, from evidence-based wellness, coping and resiliency tools to 24/7 counseling support, whether they are on campus, at home or traveling abroad. This state initiative will ensure that more students have access to the mental health support they need.

Christie's platform of services is currently in use at numerous schools in Massachusetts, including Northeastern University, Merrimack College, Emmanuel College, Wentworth Institute of Technology, New England College of Optometry, Cape Cod Community College, and Babson College. It is also in use at the entire state higher education system in Georgia and at a number of other campuses across the country.

Christie Campus Health works within a college or university's existing model to develop an integrated, college branded solution, acting as an extension of the counseling center. Reflecting upon the deployment of the Christie Campus Health platform at her campus, Dean of Enrollment Management & Advising Services from Cape Cod Community College, Christine McCarey, said, "Our students need help navigating the behavioral health system, getting connected to in-the-moment crisis support followed up with extensive wrap-around services from our Student Wellness Office. Joining with Christie Campus Health has enabled us to provide students with this access to support anytime from anyplace."

Christie Campus Health is exclusively focused on the higher education segment, and takes an evidence-based, public health approach to college mental health. All services are delivered free of charge to students so they can get the mental health support they need without having to worry about costs. This removes the financial barrier to accessing services for all students, especially for underserved populations. It also increases access for lower-income students, a critical benefit given the growing concerns about income and health inequities as barriers to care.

"As a Massachusetts-based company, we are energized by the opportunity to work with the public colleges and universities in our home state," said Dr. Robert Meenan, President, Christie Campus Health. "We can help schools significantly increase counseling capacity and thereby support more students. Studies show that more support leads to better retention, greater academic achievement, and higher graduation rates, which in turn will strengthen the citizenry and the workforce of the Commonwealth."

Massachusetts' public colleges and universities will be able to choose from multiple service and pricing options to fit each institution's unique situation. Through Christie Campus Health's platform, institutions will have access to:

  • Unlimited 24/7 in the moment support from a licensed counselor regardless of time of day or night or student's location.

  • In-person or video therapy sessions at no cost to the student across the US and abroad.

  • Personal Navigators who provide referral and care coordination for students and guide them to campus and community resources that meet their clinical, academic, and financial needs.

  • Choice of a licensed counselor by clinical specialty, race/ethnicity, gender, language spoken, and geographical location, with access in over 200 countries and therapy in their local language.

  • Self-directed online emotion training to help students learn about emotions, ways to feel better, how to set goals and approach challenges, and how to address unhelpful thoughts.

  • A robust Wellness Hub and navigation app, simplifying access to all health and wellbeing services on campus.

  • Headspace, a leading meditation, and mindfulness app proven to reduce stress and anxiety and improve focus, resilience and sleep.

Christie Campus Health was founded by a leadership team with a 35-year history of serving the college health care market. They currently provide mental health services to 50 colleges and universities throughout the country.

About Christie Campus Health

Based in Lexington, Massachusetts, the management of Christie Campus Health has decades of experience in college student health and is solely focused on partnering with colleges and universities to deliver efficient, high-quality mental health services to students. In response to the campus mental health crisis, Christie Campus Health's team of experts in public health, clinical psychology, student health insurance and higher education policy, came together to create a solution that would help colleges and universities improve the way they support student mental health. They developed CONNECT@College, a comprehensive solution that expands counseling center capacity and helps colleges reach and support students in need. Christie Campus Health's non-profit affiliate, the Mary Christie Institute, is a thought leadership organization dedicated to improving the emotional wellbeing of college students.

CONTACT: Lisa Cocciardi, (617) 850-2580, lcocciardi@christiecampus.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christie-campus-health-selected-as-a-statewide-contract-vendor-to-support-the-mental-health-and-wellness-of-students-at-massachusetts-public-colleges-and-universities-301370623.html

SOURCE Christie Campus Health

