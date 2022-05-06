U.S. markets open in 3 hours

Christie & Co Expands Client List with B2B Functional Mushroom Supplier, Sempera Organics

·2 min read

By promoting Sempera Organics' high-quality functional mushroom, Christie & Co continues 30 years of supporting ethical brands.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategic branding and communications agency Christie & Co is continuing its 30 years of transforming ethical companies into winning brands with its latest signing, organic mushroom powder supplier, Sempera Organics. Christie & Co looks forward to serving as Sempera Organics' agency of record and cementing the company's position as the premier B2B functional mushroom ingredient supplier.

Christie & Co has added Sempera Organics to the extensive portfolio of plant-based wellness ingredient companies, one of its key sectors, it has served since 1992 and an even bigger list of global companies ranging across various industries. Specializing in working with ethical companies, businesses with missions to benefit humanity and the planet, Christie & Co aims to better the world by helping these companies reach new levels of success by telling their brand stories through a precise methodology based in its proprietary research, Brand Architecture, creative design, marketing, public relations, investor relations, advertising, and social media.

Sempera Organics delivers functional mushroom ingredients to food and nutraceutical developers through a reduced supply chain made possible by its cultivation of mushroom varieties in its own farm lab located in Morgan Hill, California. Its varieties include lion's mane, cordyceps, reishi, chaga, turkey tail, shitake, maitake, almond mushroom, agarikon, and king oyster, shipped in bulk powder as well as blends and extracts for immunity boosting activity recovery, anti-aging, and mental clarity.

With the agency's proprietary Organic Marketing Technology, that increases results by reaching target audiences in the way they want to be reached, Sempera will become recognized as a leader in their key sectors.

"We are very excited to tell the brand story of Sempera Organics, raise its brand presence as the highest quality and most reliable mushroom ingredient supplier, and take it to greater success," said Christie & Co Founder and CEO, Gillian Christie. "Sempera Organics is an ethical company with all the makings of an iconic brand, and we look forward to taking it to that level."

Christie & Co catalyzes the growth of companies pioneering the future through the fabric of ethical businesses rooted in purpose in agriculture, health & wellness, food & beverage, lifestyle, outdoor sports, technologies, and services. Media contact: Josh Grega, Josh@christieand.co, 805 969-3744

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christie--co-expands-client-list-with-b2b-functional-mushroom-supplier-sempera-organics-301541450.html

SOURCE Christie & Co

