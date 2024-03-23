Christie Group (LON:CTG) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Christie Group (LON:CTG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Christie Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£1.7m ÷ (UK£32m - UK£15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Christie Group has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Professional Services industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Christie Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Christie Group .

What Can We Tell From Christie Group's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Christie Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 40%, but since then they've fallen to 10%. However it looks like Christie Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, Christie Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 46% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 46% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

The Bottom Line On Christie Group's ROCE

In summary, Christie Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 11% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

