Christina Bohannan, Lanon Baccam have big fundraising quarters in Iowa congressional races
Iowa Democratic congressional candidates Christina Bohannan and Lanon Baccam again raised more money than their Republican challengers during the most recent fundraising period, new public finance reports show.
Although the Republican incumbents in each of Iowa's four congressional districts have more money in the bank, Bohannan is inching closer to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who she's challenging in the 1st District race.
The reports, which cover the fundraising period running from Jan. 1 through March 31, were released April 15.
They come as Iowa's relatively sleepy primary season moves toward the June 4 election date.
Bohannan, an Iowa City law professor and former state legislator raised $820,981 compared with Miller-Meeks' $378,901.
The haul puts Bohannan nearly on par with Miller-Meeks for cash on hand, a key metric that shows how much each candidate has available. Bohannan reported about $1.6 million on hand, and Miller-Meeks has nearly $1.8 million, filings show.
Baccam, a veteran and former U.S. Department of Agriculture official, is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn in the 3rd District. He raised the most of any candidate this quarter — $901,528 compared to Nunn’s $524,270.
Democrat Melissa Vine, a nonprofit leader, is also running in the 3rd District primary race against Baccam, but she reported raising far less: about $68,000. Baccam has the endorsements of some major Democratic players in Iowa as well as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
The 1st and 3rd District races are expected to be the most competitive congressional contests in Iowa this cycle.
Here’s a look at how much the candidates reported raising and spending during the first three months of 2024, plus how much they have in the bank.
The tally does not include candidates who may have declared their intention to run but who have not raised enough money to require filing with the FEC.
1st Congressional District
Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R, incumbent)
Raised this period: $378,901
Raised election cycle to date: $2,691,316
Spent this period: $189,551
Spent election cycle to date: $1,563,064
Cash an hand: $1,774,125
David Pautsch (R)
Raised this period: $28,205
Raised election cycle to date: $28,205
Spent this period: $21,340
Spent election cycle to date: $21,340
Cash an hand: $7,865
Christina Bohannan (D)
Raised this period: $820,981
Raised election cycle to date: $2,143,456
Spent this period: $309,677
Spent election cycle to date: $601,620
Cash an hand: $1,636,061
2nd Congressional District
Ashley Hinson (R, incumbent)
Raised this period: $606,423
Raised election cycle to date: $3,440,823
Spent this period: $379,167
Spent election cycle to date: $2,069,911
Cash an hand: $1,668,202
Sarah Corkery (D)
Raised this period: $106,071
Raised election cycle to date: $156,714
Spent this period: $62,316
Spent election cycle to date: $76,956
Cash an hand: $79,757
3rd Congressional District
Zach Nunn (R, incumbent)
Raised this period: $524,270
Raised election cycle to date: $2,977,354
Spent this period: $271,276
Spent election cycle to date: $1,270,755
Cash an hand: $1,847,579
Lanon Baccam (D)
Raised this period: $901,528
Raised election cycle to date: $1,408,834
Spent this period: $192,079
Spent election cycle to date: $254,865
Cash an hand: $1,153,969
Melissa Vine (D)
Raised this period: $68,445
Raised election cycle to date: $121,119
Spent this period: $47,437
Spent election cycle to date: $53,549
Cash an hand: $67,570
4th Congressional District
Randy Feenstra (R, incumbent)
Raised this period: $818,411
Raised election cycle to date: $3,075,314
Spent this period: $776,317
Spent election cycle to date: $2,096,065
Cash an hand: $2,079,025
Kevin Virgil (R)
Raised this period: $42,560
Raised election cycle to date: $42,560
Spent this period: $34,952
Spent election cycle to date: $34,952
Cash an hand: $7,608
Ryan Melton (D)
Raised this period: $13,682
Raised election cycle to date: $36,577
Spent this period: $4,772
Spent election cycle to date: $24,722
Cash an hand: $19,547
Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Des Moines Register. She is also covering the 2024 presidential race for USA TODAY as a senior national campaign correspondent. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa elections 2024: Dems raise big money against Nunn, Miller-Meeks