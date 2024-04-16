Christina Bohannan, Lanon Baccam have big fundraising quarters in Iowa congressional races

Brianne Pfannenstiel, Des Moines Register
4 min read
0

Iowa Democratic congressional candidates Christina Bohannan and Lanon Baccam again raised more money than their Republican challengers during the most recent fundraising period, new public finance reports show.

Although the Republican incumbents in each of Iowa's four congressional districts have more money in the bank, Bohannan is inching closer to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who she's challenging in the 1st District race.

The reports, which cover the fundraising period running from Jan. 1 through March 31, were released April 15.

They come as Iowa's relatively sleepy primary season moves toward the June 4 election date.

Bohannan, an Iowa City law professor and former state legislator raised $820,981 compared with Miller-Meeks' $378,901.

The haul puts Bohannan nearly on par with Miller-Meeks for cash on hand, a key metric that shows how much each candidate has available. Bohannan reported about $1.6 million on hand, and Miller-Meeks has nearly $1.8 million, filings show.

Christina Bohannan is running for Iowa's 1st Congressional District in the 2024 midterm election.
Christina Bohannan is running for Iowa's 1st Congressional District in the 2024 midterm election.

Baccam, a veteran and former U.S. Department of Agriculture official, is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn in the 3rd District. He raised the most of any candidate this quarter — $901,528 compared to Nunn’s $524,270.

Democrat Melissa Vine, a nonprofit leader, is also running in the 3rd District primary race against Baccam, but she reported raising far less: about $68,000. Baccam has the endorsements of some major Democratic players in Iowa as well as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Lanon Baccam is running for Iowa's Third Congressional District seat.
Lanon Baccam is running for Iowa's Third Congressional District seat.

The 1st and 3rd District races are expected to be the most competitive congressional contests in Iowa this cycle.

Here’s a look at how much the candidates reported raising and spending during the first three months of 2024, plus how much they have in the bank.

More: Iowa Poll: Likely voters prefer Republican candidates in 3 of 4 congressional districts

The tally does not include candidates who may have declared their intention to run but who have not raised enough money to require filing with the FEC.

1st Congressional District

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R, incumbent)

  • Raised this period: $378,901

  • Raised election cycle to date: $2,691,316

  • Spent this period: $189,551

  • Spent election cycle to date: $1,563,064

  • Cash an hand: $1,774,125

David Pautsch (R)

  • Raised this period: $28,205

  • Raised election cycle to date: $28,205

  • Spent this period: $21,340

  • Spent election cycle to date: $21,340

  • Cash an hand: $7,865

Christina Bohannan (D)

  • Raised this period: $820,981

  • Raised election cycle to date: $2,143,456

  • Spent this period: $309,677

  • Spent election cycle to date: $601,620

  • Cash an hand: $1,636,061

2nd Congressional District

Ashley Hinson (R, incumbent)

  • Raised this period: $606,423

  • Raised election cycle to date: $3,440,823

  • Spent this period: $379,167

  • Spent election cycle to date: $2,069,911

  • Cash an hand: $1,668,202

Sarah Corkery (D)

  • Raised this period: $106,071

  • Raised election cycle to date: $156,714

  • Spent this period: $62,316

  • Spent election cycle to date: $76,956

  • Cash an hand: $79,757

3rd Congressional District

Zach Nunn (R, incumbent)

  • Raised this period: $524,270

  • Raised election cycle to date: $2,977,354

  • Spent this period: $271,276

  • Spent election cycle to date: $1,270,755

  • Cash an hand: $1,847,579

Lanon Baccam (D)

  • Raised this period: $901,528

  • Raised election cycle to date: $1,408,834

  • Spent this period: $192,079

  • Spent election cycle to date: $254,865

  • Cash an hand: $1,153,969

Melissa Vine (D)

  • Raised this period: $68,445

  • Raised election cycle to date: $121,119

  • Spent this period: $47,437

  • Spent election cycle to date: $53,549

  • Cash an hand: $67,570

4th Congressional District

Randy Feenstra (R, incumbent)

  • Raised this period: $818,411

  • Raised election cycle to date: $3,075,314

  • Spent this period: $776,317

  • Spent election cycle to date: $2,096,065

  • Cash an hand: $2,079,025

Kevin Virgil (R)

  • Raised this period: $42,560

  • Raised election cycle to date: $42,560

  • Spent this period: $34,952

  • Spent election cycle to date: $34,952

  • Cash an hand: $7,608

Ryan Melton (D)

  • Raised this period: $13,682

  • Raised election cycle to date: $36,577

  • Spent this period: $4,772

  • Spent election cycle to date: $24,722

  • Cash an hand: $19,547

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Des Moines Register. She is also covering the 2024 presidential race for USA TODAY as a senior national campaign correspondent. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa elections 2024: Dems raise big money against Nunn, Miller-Meeks

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump's bond provider defends its help

    The company that provided Donald Trump with a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case said it had "substantial financial credibility," and rejected a suggestion by the state's attorney general that it wasn't qualified to provide help. Trump obtained the bond from Knight Specialty Insurance Co as a guarantee so he could appeal a $454.2 million verdict that state Attorney General Letitia James won in February. James objected to the bond on April 4 because Knight lacked a "certificate of qualification," and demanded that the insurer or Trump's lawyers "justify" the bond within 10 days.

  • Powell Is Speaking Again. Watch for Comments About More Hot Inflation Data.

    Investors and Federal Reserve watchers will hear Jerome Powell’s latest take on the economic outlook on Tuesday, following higher-than-expected inflation data last week. Powell will participate in a discussion on Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time with Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington, D.C. Part of the Canada Institute’s Washington Forum on the Canadian Economy, the conversation will be moderated by Bill Morneau, co-chair of the forum and former minister of finance of Canada. “The two central bank leaders will share their perspectives on the economic outlook, monetary policymaking in their respective countries, and the enduring value of the Canada-U. S. economic relationship,” reads the event description.

  • What If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US economy hums along month after month, minting hundreds of thousands of new jobs and confounding experts who had warned of an imminent downturn, some on Wall Street are starting to entertain a fringe economic theory.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Ov

  • Bidens Paid Nearly $150,000 in Federal Income Taxes in 2023

    The president, first lady and vice president all released their latest returns on Tax Day; Trump hasn’t released his returns in the past.

  • Supreme Court won't hear election denier Mike Lindell's challenge over FBI seizure of cellphone

    The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a petition by MyPillow founder and election denier Mike Lindell to consider his challenge to the legality of the FBI's seizure of his cellphone at a restaurant drive-through. The high court, without comment Monday, declined to reconsider three lower court rulings that went against Lindell, a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 presidential election from President Donald Trump. FBI agents seized the cellphone from him at a Hardee's fast-food restaurant in the southern Minnesota city of Mankato in 2022 as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology in Mesa County, Colorado.

  • The Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Forecast for 2025 Was Just Updated, and It May Surprise Retirees

    Retirees are in for unpleasant surprise: Despite hotter inflation in March, Social Security benefits might get a smaller cost-of-living adjustment next year.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • Biden hopes to make Trump's tax plans into a political liability

    Donald Trump’s tax plans have already proven a hit with billionaires. What Joe Biden is hoping is that those same plans will be politically toxic in the swing states that will decide the election this fall.

  • Fed could keep monetary policy tight for longer if needed, Jefferson says

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, in remarks devoid of any mention of interest rate cuts, said on Tuesday "it will be appropriate to hold in place the current restrictive stance of policy for longer" if inflation fails to slow as expected. "My baseline outlook continues to be that inflation will decline further, with the policy rate held steady at its current level, and that the labor market will remain strong, with labor demand and supply continuing to rebalance," Jefferson said in remarks prepared for a speech to a Fed research conference in Washington. His comments did not include what has been a standard messaging point for Fed officials in recent months that rate cuts could begin once policymakers gained more confidence that inflation is still falling - a hurdle that's become steeper after inflation through the first quarter proved unexpectedly strong.

  • What Trump is signaling with his possible Treasury and Fed picks

    Donald Trump is floating ideas for his economic team much earlier than in elections past. But he is once again embracing loyalists and well-known figures from the worlds of Wall Street and Washington.