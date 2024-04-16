Christina Bohannan, Lanon Baccam have big fundraising quarters in Iowa congressional races

Iowa Democratic congressional candidates Christina Bohannan and Lanon Baccam again raised more money than their Republican challengers during the most recent fundraising period, new public finance reports show.

Although the Republican incumbents in each of Iowa's four congressional districts have more money in the bank, Bohannan is inching closer to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who she's challenging in the 1st District race.

The reports, which cover the fundraising period running from Jan. 1 through March 31, were released April 15.

They come as Iowa's relatively sleepy primary season moves toward the June 4 election date.

Bohannan, an Iowa City law professor and former state legislator raised $820,981 compared with Miller-Meeks' $378,901.

The haul puts Bohannan nearly on par with Miller-Meeks for cash on hand, a key metric that shows how much each candidate has available. Bohannan reported about $1.6 million on hand, and Miller-Meeks has nearly $1.8 million, filings show.

Christina Bohannan is running for Iowa's 1st Congressional District in the 2024 midterm election.

Baccam, a veteran and former U.S. Department of Agriculture official, is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn in the 3rd District. He raised the most of any candidate this quarter — $901,528 compared to Nunn’s $524,270.

Democrat Melissa Vine, a nonprofit leader, is also running in the 3rd District primary race against Baccam, but she reported raising far less: about $68,000. Baccam has the endorsements of some major Democratic players in Iowa as well as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Lanon Baccam is running for Iowa's Third Congressional District seat.

The 1st and 3rd District races are expected to be the most competitive congressional contests in Iowa this cycle.

Here’s a look at how much the candidates reported raising and spending during the first three months of 2024, plus how much they have in the bank.

The tally does not include candidates who may have declared their intention to run but who have not raised enough money to require filing with the FEC.

1st Congressional District

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R, incumbent)

Raised this period: $378,901

Raised election cycle to date: $2,691,316

Spent this period: $189,551

Spent election cycle to date: $1,563,064

Cash an hand: $1,774,125

David Pautsch (R)

Raised this period: $28,205

Raised election cycle to date: $28,205

Spent this period: $21,340

Spent election cycle to date: $21,340

Cash an hand: $7,865

Christina Bohannan (D)

Raised this period: $820,981

Raised election cycle to date: $2,143,456

Spent this period: $309,677

Spent election cycle to date: $601,620

Cash an hand: $1,636,061

2nd Congressional District

Ashley Hinson (R, incumbent)

Raised this period: $606,423

Raised election cycle to date: $3,440,823

Spent this period: $379,167

Spent election cycle to date : $2,069,911

Cash an hand: $1,668,202

Sarah Corkery (D)

Raised this period: $106,071

Raised election cycle to date: $156,714

Spent this period: $62,316

Spent election cycle to date : $76,956

Cash an hand: $79,757

3rd Congressional District

Zach Nunn (R, incumbent)

Raised this period: $524,270

Raised election cycle to date: $2,977,354

Spent this period: $271,276

Spent election cycle to date: $1,270,755

Cash an hand: $1,847,579

Lanon Baccam (D)

Raised this period: $901,528

Raised election cycle to date: $1,408,834

Spent this period: $192,079

Spent election cycle to date: $254,865

Cash an hand: $1,153,969

Melissa Vine (D)

Raised this period: $68,445

Raised election cycle to date: $121,119

Spent this period: $47,437

Spent election cycle to date: $53,549

Cash an hand: $67,570

4th Congressional District

Randy Feenstra (R, incumbent)

Raised this period: $818,411

Raised election cycle to date: $3,075,314

Spent this period: $776,317

Spent election cycle to date: $2,096,065

Cash an hand: $2,079,025

Kevin Virgil (R)

Raised this period: $42,560

Raised election cycle to date: $42,560

Spent this period: $34,952

Spent election cycle to date: $34,952

Cash an hand: $7,608

Ryan Melton (D)

Raised this period: $13,682

Raised election cycle to date: $36,577

Spent this period: $4,772

Spent election cycle to date: $24,722

Cash an hand: $19,547

