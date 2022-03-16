U.S. markets open in 7 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,279.50
    +17.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,633.00
    +101.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,569.50
    +117.75 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,972.80
    +8.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.69
    +2.25 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.70
    -10.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3056
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2630
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,435.55
    +558.40 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.59
    +19.32 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Christina Lake Cannabis Appoints Jay McMillan to its Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLCFF
Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.
Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jay McMillan, an accomplished corporate development and mergers/acquisitions (“M&A”) executive with a strong product development acumen, to its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Jay McMillan to CLC’s Board of Directors,” said Joel Dumaresq, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Christina Lake Cannabis. “Jay's deep industry experience will be invaluable to CLC as we grow our business and continue to pursue our mission. On behalf of the Company, I’d like to welcome Jay to the team – we couldn’t be more excited to have him on board.”

Leveraging 25 years of international markets experience, Mr. McMillan has an extensive background in new market development and strategic engagements with Fortune 500 organizations in the consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”), technology, and consumer electronics spaces. Mr. McMillan’s most recent role was as Chief Development Officer with HEXO Corp. (“HEXO”), a leading Canadian Licensed Producer of cannabis, where he played a pivotal role during the 2010s and 2020s in growing HEXO to be the top Licensed Producer in the country by market share. At HEXO, Mr. McMillan identified strategic business development opportunities by way of M&A, joint ventures, and key partnerships. Furthermore, Mr. McMillan was responsible for research and development (“R&D”), innovation, and commercialization. Mr. McMillan continues to participate in the expanding cannabis market as a Principal of UberGreen; a cannabis consulting firm focused on growth strategies, business model innovation, market consolidation, and product development.

“I’ve been impressed by both the knowledge of the Christina Lake Cannabis team and the great products that they have created. I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience and governance as well as several other facets of the cannabis industry with CLC,” said Jay McMillan.

The Company announces that it has issued an aggregate of 200,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) and 675,000 stock options (“Options”) to directors and employees of the Company in accordance with the Company’s Option and RSU plan. 300,000 Options have been granted with an exercise price of $0.20 and 375,000 Options have been granted with an exercise price of $0.25. Each Option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of 5 years from grant, at its respective exercise price. The Options are subject to various vesting restrictions. The RSUs will vest upon various agreed upon milestones and shall entitle the holder the ability to acquire one common share of the Company underlying each such RSU by delivering a notice of acquisition to the Company in accordance with the RSU plan. The RSUs were priced at $0.20 based on the closing price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on March 15, 2022.

Additionally, CLC hereby announces that it has amended the terms of the following unsecured convertible debentures (the “Convertible Debentures”):

  • 358 Convertible Debentures issued on March 13, 2020 in the principal amount of $1,790,000;

  • 158 Convertible Debentures issued on March 23, 2020 in the principal amount of $790,000;

  • 20 Convertible Debentures issued on April 7, 2020 in the principal amount of $100,000

  • 5 Convertible Debentures issued on May 14, 2020 in the principal amount of $25,000;

  • 50 Convertible Debentures issued on May 25, 2020 in the principal amount of $250,000; and

  • 38.5 Convertible Debentures issued on August 20, 2020 in the principal amount of $192,500.

The Convertible Debentures mature twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance and bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum. Under the amended terms, the Convertible Debentures will now mature forty-two (42) months from the date of issuance and the debenture holder will have the option to convert unpaid and accrued interest into conversion shares at a price of $0.20, and, regardless of the date of conversion, such holder will receive interest payable in conversion shares that is an amount equal to the unpaid interest for the period from the issue date (or date of last interest payment, if later) up to and including the maturity date, on a non pro rata basis. All other terms of the Convertible Debentures remain unchanged. The total principal amount outstanding under the Convertible Debentures is $3,147,500.

Convertible Debentures that have not been extended will remain subject to the original terms from issuance.

The amendment to the Convertible Debenture will allow the Company to preserve its capital for operational activities.

The Company would also like to announce that all motions that were presented at the Special Meeting for Class B Preferred Shareholders held on March 11, 2022 were carried.

ABOUT CHRISTINA LAKE CANNABIS CORP.

Christina Lake Cannabis is a licensed producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act. It has secured a standard cultivation licence and corresponding processing amendment from Health Canada (March 2020 and August 2020, respectively) as well as a research and development licence (early 2020). Christina Lake Cannabis’ facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. Christina Lake Cannabis also owns a 99-acre plot of land adjoining its principal 32-acre site, which allows for future expansion. Christina Lake Cannabis cultivates cannabis using strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation and in its second harvest season produced over 38,000 kg (83,776 lb) of dried biomass. For more information, please visit www.christinalakecannabis.com and www.sedar.com (CLC.CN).

On behalf of Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.:

“Joel Dumaresq”

Joel Dumaresq, CEO and Director

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Frawley
Investor Relations and Media Inquiries
(e) jamie@clcannabis.com
(m) 416-268-9432

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE

CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements.” The use of any of the words “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “project,” “should,” “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents which can be found under the Company’s profile on http://www.sedar.com.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • Stocks Jump on China Vow; Bonds Steady Before Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia jumped Wednesday amid a rally in technology shares and a pledge from China to keep capital markets stable, while Treasuries held steady as investors awaited the Federal Reserve decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update:

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Sanctions-savaged Russia teeters on brink of historic default

    The economic cost of Russia's assault on Ukraine was fully exposed on Wednesday as Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teetered on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Moscow was due to pay $117 million in interest on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds it had sold back in 2013. One described it as the most closely watched government debt payment since Greece's default at the height of the euro zone crisis.

  • China Stocks Soar as State Council Vows Support Amid Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities across Hong Kong and China surged after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Se

  • How To Play The Biggest Commodity Supply Squeeze In History

    Metals prices are breaking records left and right, and one Canadian miner looks poised to take advantage of what might go down in history as the biggest commodity supply squeeze of all time

  • Is Apple stock a great buy on weakness?

    Here's why one asset manager is buying Apple on weakness.

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell, Amazon, CrowdStrike

    Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry too much about when it's safe to go back into the markets, but they should plot their next moves carefully.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.