Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. Files Financial Statements for the Year Ended November 30, 2021

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.
Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.
Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: CLC) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Corporation or “Christina Lake”) announces that further to the news release dated March 31, 2022, it has now filed on SEDAR, the Company’s annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021.

ABOUT CHRISTINA LAKE CANNABIS CORP.

Christina Lake Cannabis is a licensed producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act. It has secured a standard cultivation licence and corresponding processing amendment from Health Canada (March 2020 and August 2020, respectively) as well as a research and development licence (early 2020). Christina Lake Cannabis’ facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. Christina Lake Cannabis also owns a 99-acre plot of land adjoining its principal 32-acre site, which allows for future expansion. Christina Lake Cannabis cultivates cannabis using strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation and in its second harvest season produced over 38,000 kg (83,776 lb) of dried biomass. For more information, please visit www.christinalakecannabis.com and www.sedar.com (CLC.CN).

For more Information, please contact:

Jamie Frawley
Investor Relations and Media Inquiries
jamie@clccanabis.com
416-268-9432

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to receipt of CSE approval, statements regarding the redemption of the Preferred Shares and the timing thereof. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Christina Lake does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Reader Advisory

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.


