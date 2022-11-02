U.S. markets open in 8 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,876.75
    +10.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,745.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,372.75
    +40.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.00
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.58
    +1.21 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.20
    +3.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9889
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.81
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1512
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5520
    -0.6800 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,533.39
    -0.67 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.93
    +2.88 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,642.66
    -36.26 (-0.13%)
     

Christina Lake Cannabis Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.
·6 min read
Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.
Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.

  • Total sales grew 25% quarter over quarter, and 126% from Q3’21

  • Total revenue increased to $2.9M from $2.3M in Q2’22, and $1.3M in Q3’21

  • Gross margin before fair value adjustments of 48%

  • General and administrative expenses decreased to 35% of revenue

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  (CSE: CLC) Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "Christina Lake") is pleased to report its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 ended August 31, 2022 (“Q3’22”). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

“I am honored to be able to report a record quarter at Christina Lake,” said Christina Lake CEO Mark Aiken. “This represents our highest revenue per quarter, with 25% growth over last quarter. As one of Canada’s leading extractors, our team remains focused on driving significant growth with our high-quality extracts, while continuing to look for new opportunities in the market. On top of this, we have delivered another quarter of positive net income.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
The following table of financial highlights is presented in thousands of Canadian dollars.

 

Q3’22

Q2’22

Q3’21

 

Three months
ended
August 31, 2022

Three months
ended
May 31, 2022

Three months
ended
August 31, 2021

Revenue

$

2,912

 

$

2,321

 

$

1,291

 

Cost of Sales

 

(1,512

)

 

(1,027

)

 

(532

)

Gross Profit before fair value

 

1,400

 

 

1,294

 

 

758

 

Changes in the fair value of inventory sold

 

(504

)

 

(442

)

 

(743

)

Gross profit

 

895

 

 

852

 

 

16

 

Fair value change on growth of biological assets

 

3,002

 

 

-

 

 

5,430

 

General and Administrative Expenses

 

(1,032

)

 

(969

)

 

(1,295

)

Total other items

 

(344

)

 

139

 

 

(371

)

Net Income

$

2,521

 

$

22

 

$

3,780

 

Revenue grew 25% to $2.9M from $2.3M in the prior quarter, and from $1.3M in Q3’21. Revenue growth was driven by the growing demand in our premium distillate, extended product offerings, and expanding customer base.

Gross Margin Before Fair Value Adjustments was 52% of net revenue for the nine-month period ended August 31, 2022, compared with 60% in the comparative prior year period. The Company continued to realize production efficiencies to combat price compression in the wholesale distillate market as production and sales continued to ramp up.    This was offset by an evolving product mix, which included the monetization of slower moving inventory.

Total general & administrative (“G&A”) expenses declined by 20% in Q3’22 compared to in Q3’21, driven by year-over-year reductions in corporate development, marketing, and share based compensation expenses. G&A decreased to 35% of revenue during the quarter, compared with 42% in Q2’22 and 100% in Q3’21.  

Net income in Q3’22 was $2.5M which is a $1.3M decrease from Q3’21. The year-over-year decline is primarily driven by a decrease in the fair value change on the growth of biological assets, which was offset by an increase in revenue and reduction in G&A expenses.

Cash & Working Capital
As at August 31, 2022, the Company had working capital of $10.4M, which consisted of $1.2M of cash, $1.7M in receivables, $4.6M of inventory, $4.4M of biological assets, and $1.6M of current liabilities.

The Company was able to optimize processing techniques which lead to consistent production of high potency distilled oils and other extracts, while adding additional processing capacity. That improvement was a key contributor to the significant increase in the revenue from the prior fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 was the first year the Company established a commercial inventory for the sale of premium extracts and cannabis products. The Company intends to finish processing its remaining biomass and oils in inventory, and will look to accelerate processing of its third 2022 harvest.

ABOUT CHRISTINA LAKE CANNABIS CORP.

Christina Lake Cannabis is a licensed producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act. It has secured a standard cultivation license and corresponding processing amendment from Health Canada (March 2020 and August 2020, respectively) as well as a research and development license (early 2020). Christina Lake Cannabis’ facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. Christina Lake Cannabis also owns a 99-acre plot of land adjoining its principal site. CLC focuses its production on creating high quality extracts and distillate for its B2B client base with proprietary strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation to enhance extraction quality.

For more information, please visit www.christinalakecannabis.com and www.sedar.com. CLC.CN

For more Information, please contact:

Jennifer Smith
Investor Relations and Media Inquiries
Jennifer.Smith@loderockadvisors.com

Reader Advisory

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“Forward-Looking Statements”) including and not limited to: the revenue growth; future crop growth and distillate sales; production capacity; and operating expenses. Forward-Looking Statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these Forward-Looking Statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

The press release should be read in conjunction with the management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the nine months ended August 31, 2022. Readers should also refer to the section regarding “Non-IFRS Measures” in the immediately following section of this press release. Additional information about Christina Lake is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In this press release, reference is made to gross profit/(loss) before fair value adjustments which are not measures of financial performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These metrics and measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have meanings prescribed under IFRS and are as a result unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are provided as information complementary to those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of our operating results from the perspective of management. As such, these measures should not be considered in isolation or in lieu of a review of our financial information reported under IFRS. Further information regarding the above can be found in the MD&A for the nine months ended August 31, 2022, filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things tomorrow — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Wednesday could be the turning point.

  • AMD stock ticks up amid narrow earnings, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down AMD's third-quarter earnings results, which beat on both the top and bottom line.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Devon Energy (DVN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.35% and 10.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    DraftKings' (DKNG) third-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand for mobile sports betting and expansion efforts in new states.

  • What to Expect from Qualcomm Earnings and QCOM Stock

    Trading 39% from its highs, all eyes will be on Qualcomm (QCOM), set to report earnings on Wednesday, November 2. Investors will get the first glimpse of how the largest semiconductor companies are handling high inflation.

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.

  • How Low Can These 2 FAANG Stocks Go?

    The beginning of a new month wasn't enough to inspire lasting gains for the stock market. After the market jumped briefly at the open, investors pulled back throughout the day, giving back gains from a substantial recovery in October, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) modestly lower on the day.

  • Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is expected to provide an update on its pipeline candidates during its third-quarter earnings.

  • You Should Have Waited. The New I Bond Rate is More Attractive.

    Individual investors rushed to purchase series I Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds last week, before a Friday deadline to get a 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Investors were so eager to get the juicy rate that the TreasuryDirect website struggled under the traffic last week. Yet the new rate structure for I Bonds actually is more attractive, even though the rate of 6.89% for the first six months, announced earlier Tuesday by the Treasury, is lower, Barron’s estimates.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Airbnb, AMD, Electronic Arts, and more

    Airbnb, AMD, and Mondelez are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

  • Devon Energy Falls After Q3 Earnings Beat, Dividend Cut

    Energy stock Devon Energy Q3 earnings came in ahead of views after Tuesday's market close. Oklahoma City-based oil and natural gas explorer Devon has its largest concentration in the Delaware Basin area of the Permian Basin in West Texas. It also has acreage in the Eagle Ford basin in Texas, the Williston Basin in the north central U.S., the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • AMD Beats Profit Estimates as It Pushes Deeper Into Servers

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. climbed in late trading after an expansion into server processors helped offset a slumping personal-computer market last quarter and the chipmaker vowed to make further gains.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop

  • Comstock Resources (CRK) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Comstock (CRK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.61% and 37.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Chipmaker AMD Misses Third-Quarter Views, Guides Even Lower

    Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices missed Wall Street's lowered expectations for the third quarter and disappointed with its guidance.

  • Camping World (CWH) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Camping World (CWH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -15.75% and 2.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Buy These 2 Oilfield Services Stocks for Over 40% Upside Potential, Says Analyst

    Yogi Bera would remind us that predictions are difficult, especially about the future – and that pearl of wisdom is more relevant than ever in today’s oil markets. As a rough proxy for the price of crude, gasoline prices at the pump pulled back this summer, and are starting to head back up now. The latest upward pressure on oil came from Saudi Arabia, which announced a 2 million barrel per day cut in OPEC’s production. But that was only one factor. Most of the oil market is getting pushed around

  • Shopify CEO Buys $10 Million of Stock in the Open Market

    Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke disclosed in a Canadian securities filing that he bought $10 million of the e-commerce software company’s shares on Monday, a week after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. This is the second time this year that Lutke has increased his bet on Shopify (ticker: SHOP) shares. “Our founder believes in Shopify’s strong business potential and vision for long-term growth,” Shopify said in a statement about Lutke’s latest purchase.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.