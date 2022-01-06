U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,689.75
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,375.00
    +84.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,678.75
    -87.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.10
    +3.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    +1.18 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.70
    -28.40 (-1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    -0.94 (-4.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.21
    +3.30 (+19.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8180
    -0.3120 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,832.75
    -3,236.90 (-7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.58
    -109.01 (-9.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.90
    -47.97 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 195,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Christine Keener to be Appointed Chief Operating Officer for Barrick North America

Barrick Gold Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – Christine Keener will be appointed chief operating officer of Barrick’s North American region with effect from February this year.

Christine brings a diversified background having worked in finance, strategy, a number of commercial roles and more recently in operations. She was formerly vice president, Europe and North America, for Alcoa and before that worked as a certified public accountant for PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor in Science in Accounting from Grove City College.

Announcing the appointment, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said Ms Keener had a 21-year record of improving results in each of her roles at Alcoa.

“She has a deep commitment to business outcomes and is highly focused on delivery. Ms Keener is able to find opportunities for improvement and then to implement them with great determination. She will be a very valuable addition to our executive team,” he said.

Enquiries:

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


