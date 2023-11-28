Christmas 2023 shipping deadlines: What you need to know about USPS, UPS, FedEx times.

Trains speed through exhibits during the 2023 Christmas Train Garden, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at the Greater Hanover Area Fire Museum in Hanover, Pa. The exhibit runs through the end of the year.

Looking for a way to beat some unnecessary stress this Christmas? There's at least one very simple way: Know your shipping deadlines and make sure to beat them.

Any and all gifts that you want your family and friends to get by Christmas should be sent by the second week of December if using ground shipping at FedEx, UPS or the U.S. Postal Service.

The earlier your cards, presents and packages are mailed, the more likely they'll arrive on time. Here's how to avoid shipping headaches and additional fees this holiday season:

What is the Christmas 2023 shipping deadline at the post office?

All of the recommended “mail-by dates” provided by the Postal Service can help ensure that your card or package arrives by Monday, Dec. 25.

USPS announced on Oct. 10 that it will not add any additional surcharges this holiday season, meaning that there no additional fees for residential area delivery, for Saturday delivery, no fuel surcharges and no volume minimums.

You can check out the Christmas shipping dates for packages or mail with an international destination here. A retail postage price calculator is also available on the USPS website.

Christmas shipping dates for the contiguous U.S. (lower 48 States):

USPS Ground Advantage: Saturday, Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Wednesday, Dec. 20

2023 Christmas shipping dates for Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage: Saturday, Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Wednesday, Dec. 20

2023 Christmas shipping dates for Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage: Saturday, Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express: Wednesday, Dec. 20

2023 Christmas shipping dates for Air/Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office, or Diplomatic Post Office

First-Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 9

Priority Mail: Saturday, Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service: Friday, Dec. 15

What is the Christmas 2023 FedEx shipping deadline?

FedEx’s recommended mail-by dates will ensure that your Christmas package arrives to your loved one on or before Sunday, Dec. 24.

You can get more details on shipping dates for freight or packages sent to Mexico, Canada, or Puerto Rico here. Shipping rates can also be calculated here.

2023 Christmas Home Delivery Shipping Dates

FedEx Home Delivery 5-Day Shipping: Friday, Dec. 15

FedEx Home Delivery 4-Day Shipping: Monday, Dec. 18

FedEx Home Delivery 3-Day Shipping: Wednesday, Dec. 20

FedEx Home Delivery 2-Day Shipping: Thursday, Dec. 21

FedEx Home Delivery 1-Day Shipping: Friday, Dec. 22

FedEx Express Same Day: Friday, Dec. 22

2023 Christmas Ground Shipping Dates

FedEx Ground 5-Day Shipping: Friday, Dec. 15

FedEx Ground 4-Day Shipping: Monday, Dec. 18

FedEx Ground 3-Day Shipping: Tuesday, Dec. 19

FedEx Ground 2-Day Shipping: Wednesday, Dec. 20

FedEx Ground 1-Day Shipping: Thursday, Dec. 21

FedEx Ground Economy: Wednesday, Dec. 13

2023 Christmas Ground Economy Shipping

FedEx Ground Economy: Wednesday, Dec. 13

What is the Christmas 2023 shipping deadline for UPS?

To get your Christmas presents or greeting cards delivered by UPS on Saturday, Dec. 23, your packages should be mailed before the following dates:

3-Day Select: Tuesday, Dec. 19

2nd Day Air: Wednesday, Dec. 20

Next Day Air: Thursday, Dec. 21

The time and cost associated with opting into UPS ground shipping for a package or freight can be calculated here, including packages sent from the U.S. to Canada or Mexico.

2023 Christmas shipping dates for Canada and Mexico

USPS Worldwide Expedited: Tuesday, Dec. 19

USPS Worldwide Express Services: Wednesday, Dec. 20

