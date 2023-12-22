Christmas Eve 2023 store hours: Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, TJ Maxx all open

Christmas Eve is this upcoming Sunday, and while a majority of stores will be closed on Christmas Day, shoppers hoping to find a last-minute gift will have some options on Dec. 24 this year.

Most national retailers will be open on Christmas Eve, albeit most will operate under limited hours. Companies such as Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods and Macy's will all be open, but all will close early on Sunday.

Other companies, like Barnes & Noble, will be operating under their normal business hours on Christmas Eve.

Whether you're shopping for a new sweater, laptop or book, it is always best to check with your local store for specific holiday operating hours.

If you're looking to knock out some shopping on Sunday, here's everything you need to know about which stores will be open and their operating hours on Christmas Eve 2023.

Is Target open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, most Target stores will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Walmart open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, all Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Is Best Buy open on Christmas Eve?

All Best Buy stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Are Costco or Sam's Club open on Christmas Eve?

Costco warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company's website.

Sam's Club locations will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Are JCPenney, Nordstrom or Macy's open on Christmas Eve?

All JCPenney stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Nordstrom stores will be open limited hours on Dec. 24. It is best to contact your local store for specific holiday hours.

Macy's stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Kohl's open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, all Kohl's stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Is Dick's Sporting Goods open on Christmas Eve?

Dick's stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Are Home Depot, Lowe's or Ace Hardware open on Christmas Eve?

Home Depot stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, while Lowe's stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Ace Hardware stores will be open normal business hours on Christmas Eve.

Is Barnes & Noble open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, Barnes & Noble bookstores will be open regular business hours on Christmas Eve, according to the company.

Will Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop be open on Christmas Eve?

Bass Pro Shop and Cabela's locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Will TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods be open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, all locations of the three stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is REI open on Christmas Eve?

REI stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Will pet stores, like PetSmart and Petco, be open on Christmas Eve?

PetSmart stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, while Petco stores will open until 7 p.m.

Stores open on Christmas Eve and their hours

The following stores will be open on Christmas Eve:

Belk: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Five Below: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Victoria's Secret: All stores will close by 4 p.m.

H&M: Store hours vary by location

IKEA: Stores will close by 5 p.m.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Stores will close by 5 p.m.

Staples: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sephora: Store hours vary by region and location

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

