Christmas Grocery Sales Sizzle at Tesco, Marks & Spencer

(Bloomberg) -- Two of Britain’s biggest retailers recorded bumper grocery sales over Christmas as inflation-hit consumers focused their spending on food rather than gifts.

Tesco Plc, Britain’s biggest grocer, now expects to deliver £2.75 billion ($3.5 billion) in adjusted operating profit this year from its retail business, compared with previous guidance of as much as £2.7 billion. Tesco said it grew market share during its best-ever festive period with UK like-for-like sales rising 9.2% in the four weeks to Christmas.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc comparable sales rose about 10% in grocery and almost 5% in clothing and homeware in the approach to Christmas, beating analysts’ estimates. The retailer attained its highest market share in more than a decade in full-price clothing and houseware, indicating that its long-awaited turnaround is gaining traction.

Tesco shares rose as much as 2.4% in early London trading. M&S fell as much as 5.1%, which could be in part because investors were disappointed the stronger revenue didn’t led to increased profit guidance, according to Charles Allen, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. The stock more than doubled last year.

British supermarkets broadly fared well over the Christmas season with shoppers spending a record £13.7 billion, data provider Kantar said last week. J Sainsbury Plc said yesterday that general merchandise and clothing sales had dipped, while food had excelled. Even as inflation eases in the UK, shoppers are still having to spend more to get less and many are focusing on necessities such as food, heating and housing costs.

The strong performance from Tesco and M&S is encouraging after discount rivals Aldi and Lidl reported record festive sales by attracting bargain-hunting shoppers. Tesco has expanded its price matching with Aldi and increased promotions offered through its Clubcard loyalty program. M&S is highlighting value through its Remarksable brand, which grew sales 18% in the quarter.

Tesco “confirmed the underlying, healthy dynamics within the UK grocery space for an increasingly front-footed market leader,” said James Grzinic, an analyst at Jefferies.

He added that the improved outlook, which comes three months after a previous upgrade, underlines Tesco’s “disciplined competitive set-up,” which should continue in 2024.

At M&S, Chief Executive Officer Stuart Machin and Chairman Archie Norman are starting to make headway with their transformation after previous management teams struggled for decades. They are seeking to attract consumers for their full weekly food shop and persuade them that their clothing is stylish and good quality.

Previous progress allowed M&S to reinstate the dividend in November for the first time since 2019.

M&S said full-year results will be in line with market expectations, but warned the broader outlook for economic growth is uncertain and that higher wages and business rates will increase costs.

The retailer has invested in new stores while closing underperforming outlets and stocking more popular third-party brands like Estee Lauder, Adidas and Sweaty Betty.

