This Christmas, New Holland Agriculture Is Putting Smiles on the Faces of Children in Essex, UK

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / CNH Industrial brand New Holland Agriculture has donated six toy pedal tractors to Essex-based charity North Essex Support Team (NEST). The tractors will be given as gifts to the children of struggling families across the UK county this Christmas.

NEST is a small charity who assist families and individuals in need across the Essex community. Founded in 2006, the charity provides families with everyday household items, furniture, clothing and home adaptions for those returning from hospital.

This is not the charity's first effort to bring festive joy. They deliver Christmas hampers, and, in 2021, gave ‘One Day Free of Poverty' to over 350 children by ensuring they and their parents received wrapped presents.

Les Nicoll, NEST chairman, has a background of 50 years' service with Essex County Fire and Rescue. He visited the New Holland plant in November to collect the pedal tractors from David Redman, Tractor Product Specialist, and members of the New Holland marketing team.

Les said, "Thank you New Holland for giving these pedal tractors to us at NEST. You, along with all those that are supporting us in creating ‘One Day Free of Poverty', are helping us to make a difference this Christmas. Each one I promise will go to some of the very poorest children in our community."

Pat Smith, Business Director, New Holland UK & ROI commented "New Holland Agriculture are delighted to assist this superb local Essex charity and we honor them for all the good work that they do. We wish all the children and families an enjoyable Christmas this year."

