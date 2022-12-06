U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.26
    -57.58 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.34
    -350.76 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,014.89
    -225.05 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.58
    -27.65 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.46
    -2.47 (-3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.20
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0470
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2137
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9300
    +0.2450 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,997.57
    +13.17 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.49
    -1.32 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

This Christmas, New Holland Agriculture Is Putting Smiles on the Faces of Children in Essex, UK

CNH Industrial
·3 min read
CNH Industrial

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / CNH Industrial brand New Holland Agriculture has donated six toy pedal tractors to Essex-based charity North Essex Support Team (NEST). The tractors will be given as gifts to the children of struggling families across the UK county this Christmas.

NEST is a small charity who assist families and individuals in need across the Essex community. Founded in 2006, the charity provides families with everyday household items, furniture, clothing and home adaptions for those returning from hospital.

This is not the charity's first effort to bring festive joy. They deliver Christmas hampers, and, in 2021, gave ‘One Day Free of Poverty' to over 350 children by ensuring they and their parents received wrapped presents.

Les Nicoll, NEST chairman, has a background of 50 years' service with Essex County Fire and Rescue. He visited the New Holland plant in November to collect the pedal tractors from David Redman, Tractor Product Specialist, and members of the New Holland marketing team.

Les said, "Thank you New Holland for giving these pedal tractors to us at NEST. You, along with all those that are supporting us in creating ‘One Day Free of Poverty', are helping us to make a difference this Christmas. Each one I promise will go to some of the very poorest children in our community."

Pat Smith, Business Director, New Holland UK & ROI commented "New Holland Agriculture are delighted to assist this superb local Essex charity and we honor them for all the good work that they do. We wish all the children and families an enjoyable Christmas this year."

About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: www.cnhindustrial.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730555/This-Christmas-New-Holland-Agriculture-Is-Putting-Smiles-on-the-Faces-of-Children-in-Essex-UK

