Christmas tree farm closes early after pandemic ramp-up

EATON RAPIDS — A tree farm in Eaton Rapids has been selling so many trees it has to close for Christmas.

"We have agonized over this decision, knowing that for many of you, selecting and cutting your Christmas tree at Carpenter Tree Farm is a longstanding family tradition," the farm wrote in a Facebook post while announcing a one-year closure.

The farm said they've sold so many trees since the start of the pandemic they have to pause sales to let trees grow back and grow up.

They encouraged people to come back in 2024 and, in the meantime, visit one of the other tree farms found on the Michigan Christmas Tree Farm Directory. The farm did not return phone messages for this story.

Michigan is one of the top Christmas tree-growing states, and the forecast for Christmas trees in Michigan this year is looking great, according to two MSU Christmas tree experts.

Live Christmas tree sales have seen a significant increase since 2020, generally attributed to various pandemic effects, said Bill Lindberg, a Michigan State University Extension official in Ottawa County with a specialty in Christmas trees.

"During this time, Christmas tree farms have 'sold out' of available trees that were of harvestable height and may have closed earlier than normal in previous years," Lindberg said.

He said the Carpenter farm is likely one of a limited number of farms that will need to shut for a year, but across the industry there may be earlier closing dates than normal and customers may notice roped-off areas set aside for trees to grow.

However, Lindberg stressed that trees will be available for nearly everyone and, in most cases — up to 85% of people find a tree in the first place they look, according to a survey from The Real Christmas Tree Board.

Trees need at least eight years to grow tall enough to harvest, which means farms need to keep limit annual sales to about 1/8 of their farm or supplement sales with trees they purchase from elsewhere, Bert Cregg, an MSU professor who also specializes in Christmas trees, wrote in an email.

Anyone who wants a live tree this year should be able to find one, Cregg said.

He said the industry hasn't run out of trees. However, that doesn't mean a specific lot or farm won't run out. He suggests going early, calling ahead or double checking on social media before driving — and being flexible in size and type.

Cregg said there's a persistent rumor about Canadian wildfire smoke affecting Christmas trees, likely because many people spent time indoors this summer due to smoke in Michigan.

But there's no evidence from Christmas tree farms in Michigan and North Carolina — two of the top three states for Christmas tree growing — that the fires or smoke had any measurable effect on the crop, according to Cregg and Justin Whitehill, an North Carolina State University assistant professor and Christmas tree specialist.

