If you have a Christmas Tree Shops gift card to spend, you have until July 21

If you have a Christmas Tree Shops gift card, you have less than two weeks to spend it.

The home goods retailer, which announced this past week that it planned to liquidate its 70 or so remaining stores, filed a document Thursday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware stating that the chain "will cease selling and honoring gift cards on July 21, 2023."

Christmas Tree Shops is notifying customers of the deadline through signage at its stores and a notice on the company's website.

In addition, the company announced Friday that "Going Out of Business sales" had begun nationwide. According to Christmas Tree Shops' website, the sale will offer discounts of up to 50% off on items in stores and that "new merchandise" would be arriving during the sales.

Bee Loprete, of Concord, exits the liquidation sale under way at the Christmas Tree Shops in Sherwood Plaza in Natick, July 7, 2023.

The stores, which are known for their Colonial, Victorian and Old English barn architecture, sell a variety of products, from outdoor furniture and rugs to seasonal decor and gift wrap to grocery items and toys.

According to WCVB-TV, Christmas Tree Shops was granted a few more days to find additional investors during a hearing on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, a move that could save the business. But that effort ends at 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the report, when the case is scheduled to return to court.

Earlier: Christmas Tree Shops was hoping to reorganize after bankruptcy; liquidation now planned

WCVB-TV also reported that Christmas Tree Shops has notified the state and town of Middleboro that all 232 workers at the company’s headquarters and distribution center will likely lose their jobs sooner than later.

But Town Manager James McGrail and Select Board Chair Marc Germain each told the Taunton Gazette on Friday that they haven’t heard a thing from Christmas Tree Shops, nor has it responded to any inquiries from the town regarding how local operations will be affected.

Liquidation sales are under way at the Christmas Tree Shops, including its store at Sherwood Plaza in Natick, July 7, 2023.

“It’s been radio silent with the town regarding the closure,” McGrail told the newspaper.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Christmas Tree Shops defaulted on a $45 million loan intended for financially restructuring itself after its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in May.

Christmas Tree Shops has 14 stores in Massachusetts: Avon, Falmouth, Foxborough, Holyoke, Hyannis, Lynnfield, Natick, North Attleboro, North Dartmouth, Orleans, Pembroke, Shrewsbury, Somerville and West Dennis.

A 15th Massachusetts store, in Sagamore, has already closed.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Christmas Tree Shops will stop honoring gift cards on July 21