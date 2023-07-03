All Christmas Tree Shops stores to close, including last 3 on Cape, as company liquidates

Christmas Tree Shops in Hyannis, Orleans and West Dennis could begin going-out-of-business sales as early as July 6, according to documents filed June 29 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The three Cape stores are among a total of 74 Christmas Tree Shops stores — all locations — that are slated for closing.

Long a favorite of Cape Cod shoppers, the Christmas Tree Shops filed for bankruptcy on May 5. At the time, the company announced the closing of 10 stores. Two were on the Cape — one in Falmouth and a flagship store in Sagamore.

Three more Cape stores will be added to the list. Charles and Doreen Bilezikian began the Christmas Tree Shops in a store on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port. The Bilezikian family still owns the property under the stores in Falmouth, Sagamore and Orleans.

The Christmas Tree Shops store near the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne was among the stores slated for closure as of May 5. Now, the remaining three stores on Cape Cod have been added to the closure list.

On June 5, the Bankruptcy Court authorized DIP Financing (Debtor in Possession) that allowed Christmas Tree Shops company to refinance in order to pay employees and restructure the company. Since then, the company has not been able to meet the financial obligations of that loan.

The debtors in the bankruptcy filing include Christmas Tree Shops, LLC, Nantucket Distributing Co, Handil, LLC, Handil Holdings, LLC, and the Salkovitz Family Trust 2, LLC.

Calls to attorney Harold King, who filed the document for the Christmas Tree Shops, were not immediately returned Monday.

Denise Coffey writes about business and tourism for the Cape Cod Times. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @DeniseCoffeyCCT.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: All Christmas Tree Shops to close, hold going out of business sales