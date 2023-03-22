U.S. markets closed

Christmas trees market size to grow by USD 777.73 million between 2022 and 2027; Increase in crude oil exploration identified as key trend - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Christmas trees market size is estimated to grow by USD 777.73 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. The increase in crude oil exploration is identified as the key trend in the market. Christmas tree valves are widely used in the oil and gas industry. They provide numerous advantages such as controlling gas injection in non-producing or producing wells and preventing blockages. Many companies in the oil and gas industry are expanding their operations by investing in new projects. Thus, the increasing number of exploration activities and high investments in the crude oil sector worldwide will drive the growth of the market. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Christmas Trees Market 2023-2027

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Christmas Trees Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (horizontal tree and vertical tree), location (onshore and offshore), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market growth in the horizontal tree segment will be significant during the forecast period. Horizontal trees are recognized as workover-friendly trees. This is because the valves are not located in the center of the wellbore, which allows easy tubing retrieval. In addition, technological advances are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global Christmas trees market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global Christmas trees market.

  • North America will account for 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increased exploration and production activities in the oil and gas industry in the US and China is driving the growth of the regional market. The presence of large recoverable shale reserves in the US is another key factor driving the growth of the Christmas tree market in North America.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Christmas Trees Market – Vendor Analysis

The global Christmas tree market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established players. The vendors are competing on various factors including price, quality, technology, brand, and variety. During the forecast period, several vendors are expected to expand their presence in traditionally low-penetrated markets such as developing countries. Some of the key players covered in the report include:

  • Aker Solutions ASA - The company offers products such as Horizontal Trees, Vertical Trees, and Tubing head spool vertical trees for extreme temperature and pressure ranges.

  • Baker Hughes Co. - The company offers subsea tree systems named Aptara lightweight compact tree, D Series for deep water, M Series for medium water, S Series for shallow water, and Subsea choke valves

  • Dril Quip Inc. - The company offers products named as HorizontalBore Production Trees, Concentric-Bore Production Trees, Single-Bore Production Trees, Dual-Bore Production Trees, Subsea Flowline Manifolds, and Dry Tree Production Trees.

  • Halliburton Co. - The company offers a product named Veto 6 Subsea Test Tree. It features orienting latch system, coiled tubing cutting capability, Halliburton high integrity tool joints, and mechanical unlatch ability.

Global Christmas Trees Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving growth

  • The market is driven by the growing demand for oil and natural gas.

  • The consumption of oil and natural gas has increased significantly worldwide.

  • For instance, according to the US EIA, global liquid fuel consumption increased by 1.4 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • This growing demand has resulted in increased investments in the oil and gas industry.

  • For instance, in July 2021, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced its plans of investing up to USD 127 billion in the petroleum industry between 2022 and 2026 to expand its upstream and downstream operations.

  • Many such investments in the oil and gas E&P activities will positively impact the growth of the global Christmas tree market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering growth

  • Cost and time associated with maintenance are challenging the growth of the market.

  • Refinery maintenance is a time-consuming process. It results in a halt in the production process, which hampers the revenues of operators.

  • Hence, many refinery companies avoid frequent maintenance operations.

  • Besides, increased oil and gas prices have compelled refinery companies to reduce their operational costs. This will negatively affect the demand for Christmas trees during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Christmas trees market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Christmas trees market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Christmas trees market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Christmas trees market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Christmas trees market vendors

Christmas Trees Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 777.73 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.25

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key countries

US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Delta Corp., Dril Quip Inc., Halliburton Co., Kingsa Industries (USA) Inc., NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Solar Alert Sdn Bhd, Stream Flo Industries Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, The Weir Group Plc, and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Christmas trees Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Location Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Horizontal tree - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Vertical tree - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Location

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Location

  • 7.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Location

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aker Solutions ASA

  • 12.4 Baker Hughes Co.

  • 12.5 Delta Corp.

  • 12.6 Dril Quip Inc.

  • 12.7 Halliburton Co.

  • 12.8 Kingsa Industries (USA) Inc.

  • 12.9 NOV Inc.

  • 12.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

  • 12.11 Solar Alert Sdn Bhd

  • 12.12 Stream Flo Industries Ltd.

  • 12.13 TechnipFMC plc

  • 12.14 The Weir Group Plc

  • 12.15 Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

