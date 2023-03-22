Christmas trees market size to grow by USD 777.73 million between 2022 and 2027; Increase in crude oil exploration identified as key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Christmas trees market size is estimated to grow by USD 777.73 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. The increase in crude oil exploration is identified as the key trend in the market. Christmas tree valves are widely used in the oil and gas industry. They provide numerous advantages such as controlling gas injection in non-producing or producing wells and preventing blockages. Many companies in the oil and gas industry are expanding their operations by investing in new projects. Thus, the increasing number of exploration activities and high investments in the crude oil sector worldwide will drive the growth of the market. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Christmas Trees Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (horizontal tree and vertical tree), location (onshore and offshore), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the horizontal tree segment will be significant during the forecast period. Horizontal trees are recognized as workover-friendly trees. This is because the valves are not located in the center of the wellbore, which allows easy tubing retrieval. In addition, technological advances are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global Christmas trees market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global Christmas trees market.

North America will account for 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increased exploration and production activities in the oil and gas industry in the US and China is driving the growth of the regional market. The presence of large recoverable shale reserves in the US is another key factor driving the growth of the Christmas tree market in North America.

Global Christmas Trees Market – Vendor Analysis

The global Christmas tree market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established players. The vendors are competing on various factors including price, quality, technology, brand, and variety. During the forecast period, several vendors are expected to expand their presence in traditionally low-penetrated markets such as developing countries. Some of the key players covered in the report include:

Aker Solutions ASA - The company offers products such as Horizontal Trees, Vertical Trees, and Tubing head spool vertical trees for extreme temperature and pressure ranges.

Baker Hughes Co. - The company offers subsea tree systems named Aptara lightweight compact tree, D Series for deep water, M Series for medium water, S Series for shallow water, and Subsea choke valves

Dril Quip Inc. - The company offers products named as HorizontalBore Production Trees, Concentric-Bore Production Trees, Single-Bore Production Trees, Dual-Bore Production Trees, Subsea Flowline Manifolds, and Dry Tree Production Trees.

Halliburton Co. - The company offers a product named Veto 6 Subsea Test Tree. It features orienting latch system, coiled tubing cutting capability, Halliburton high integrity tool joints, and mechanical unlatch ability.

Global Christmas Trees Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving growth

The market is driven by the growing demand for oil and natural gas.

The consumption of oil and natural gas has increased significantly worldwide.

For instance, according to the US EIA, global liquid fuel consumption increased by 1.4 million barrels per day in 2021.

This growing demand has resulted in increased investments in the oil and gas industry.

For instance, in July 2021, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced its plans of investing up to USD 127 billion in the petroleum industry between 2022 and 2026 to expand its upstream and downstream operations.

Many such investments in the oil and gas E&P activities will positively impact the growth of the global Christmas tree market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering growth

Cost and time associated with maintenance are challenging the growth of the market.

Refinery maintenance is a time-consuming process. It results in a halt in the production process, which hampers the revenues of operators.

Hence, many refinery companies avoid frequent maintenance operations.

Besides, increased oil and gas prices have compelled refinery companies to reduce their operational costs. This will negatively affect the demand for Christmas trees during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Christmas trees market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Christmas trees market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Christmas trees market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Christmas trees market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Christmas trees market vendors

Christmas Trees Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 777.73 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Delta Corp., Dril Quip Inc., Halliburton Co., Kingsa Industries (USA) Inc., NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Solar Alert Sdn Bhd, Stream Flo Industries Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, The Weir Group Plc, and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

