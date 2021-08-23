U.S. markets closed

Christopher Chye Joins XREX as Managing Director of Singapore and Director of Products

·3 min read

The accomplished former banking executive undertakes a dual role to expand XREX's global footprint and optimize product offering for clients.

TAIPEI, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XREX Inc. announced today that Christopher Chye has joined the company as Managing Director of XREX Singapore and Director of Product of XREX Inc. In this dual role, Chye will oversee XREX's businesses and operations in Singapore and play an instrumental role in bringing new value propositions to XREX's clients.

Christopher Chye, a well-accomplished former banking executive from Singapore, has joined XREX as Managing Director of XREX Singapore and Director of Product of XREX Inc.
Christopher Chye, a well-accomplished former banking executive from Singapore, has joined XREX as Managing Director of XREX Singapore and Director of Product of XREX Inc.

"With a stellar track record in digital banking, innovation, financial crime prevention, compliance, leadership, operational excellence and product development, Christopher brings extensive value to XREX that will usher the company to its next chapter of growth and success," said Wayne Huang, Chief Executive Officer and XREX co-founder. "We are excited to leverage Christopher's expertise to help emerging markets entrepreneurs and SMEs compete in global commerce on an even playing field."

Founded in 2018, XREX is a crypto-fiat fintech company with the mission of driving financial inclusion in emerging markets by leveraging blockchain technology. XREX is supported by a consortium of global investors comprising publicly-listed companies, major banks, venture capital firms, and top fintech investors from the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, Germany, Estonia, and Taiwan. Strong participation by publicly listed companies underscores XREX's commitment to ensure compliance with regulatory bodies.

"Christopher's rich experience and deep knowledge in compliance and ability to work closely with local regulators add immeasurable value to XREX and its customers," said Winston Hsiao, Chief Revenue Officer and XREX co-founder. "Singapore has a mature and clear regulator framework for the digital currency industry; XREX is looking forward to working with Christopher to expand our services in Singapore and beyond."

"Technology is to be fathomed, not feared," said Chye, a Singaporean who obtained his double degree in Accountancy and Business from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. "There is tremendous headroom for traditional finance and emerging technologies not to merely co-exist, but to spar, cross-pollinate, and indeed thrive together. With its robust infrastructure, access to top talent and supportive government posture, Singapore provides the quintessential platform for like-minded technopreneurs to zealously embrace human ingenuity and, together, advance the frontiers of technology and finance."

Prior to XREX, Chye was an executive director at Standard Chartered Bank where he amassed a breadth of banking experience across a broad range of businesses and functions including commercial banking, consumer banking, wealth management and financial crime compliance. He was a pioneer member of Standard Chartered's digital bank venture in Singapore, where he led the Bancassurance, Rewards & Loyalty, and Brand & Marketing pillars.

During his tenure at Standard Chartered, Chye also served as Chief of Staff to the bank's former Regional CEO of ASEAN and South Asia, who is now Group CEO of Consumer, Private and Business Banking. In support of the bank's concerted efforts to combat financial crime, Chye was previously Standard Chartered's country lead responsible for implementing the bank's enhanced Client Due Diligence standards in South Korea.

Before joining Standard Chartered, Chye was a management consultant with KPMG and worked closely with top-tier financial institutions in the areas of lean process re-engineering, regulatory compliance, and IT assurance.

When asked about his views on the road ahead, Chye adds, "We're going to be perfectly poised between pleasure and pain for a while, but I'm confident that when we pull through, we'll look back on today as a watershed moment in history, and we'll be glad we got to be a part of it."

ABOUT XREX

Founded in August 2018 and headquartered in Taipei, XREX Inc. is a crypto-fiat fintech company with a mission of driving financial inclusion by solving the dollar liquidity shortage issue in emerging economies. Armed with a team of world-leading experts in compliance, cryptocurrency, blockchain, fintech and cross-border payments, XREX offers innovative solutions to help cross-border SMEs compete on an even playing field. Follow XREX on Twitter, Facebook, blog, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE XREX Inc.

